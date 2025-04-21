X!

EDF reserve general: There are signs Russia short on machinery in Ukraine

Neeme Väli.
Neeme Väli. Source: ERR
Retired Maj. Gen. Neeme Väli said on the "Ukraina stuudio" talk show that there are increasing signs Russia is struggling to bring both personnel and military equipment to the front lines.

"There have been a growing number of reports indicating that the military equipment available to the Russians is dwindling and its quality is also deteriorating," said Väli. "In other words, those vast storage yards once filled with Cold War-era tanks and armored vehicles are gradually being emptied. And what they've managed to repair and send to the front lines is of increasingly poor quality."

Responding to a question about whether U.S. military aid to Ukraine has decreased under Donald Trump's administration — and if so, whether that is being felt on the front — Väli said it was an interesting question.

"On the one hand, yes, it's a valid concern to ask whether support will continue, given the new administration's approach. And what's important here is not just ammunition and equipment, but also intelligence. Interestingly, if we look back a few months, there was a very vocal and sharp discussion on Ukraine's side about the lack of ammunition and equipment. Today, we don't see such a strong plea for help. So despite everything, I do believe American support will continue," Väli said.

"What's encouraging is that if you look at the latest reports coming out of Europe, it appears that European support has increased significantly," he added.

Speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent talk of a ceasefire, Väli said that reports from the front indicate fighting is still ongoing.

"Granted, if you look at the casualty and injury statistics, they are slightly lower. But it's also clear that some combat contact is still happening. And certainly, there is continued activity behind the front lines. It seems this ceasefire is like the previous ones that have been attempted. The intention may be the same, but the outcome is the usual — full cessation of hostilities has not occurred," Väli said.

According to Väli, a ceasefire would benefit both sides. "It would definitely be militarily advantageous not only for the Russian side but also for the Ukrainians in a way — giving them a chance to catch their breath, focus on other tasks like resupply, improving logistics and possibly strengthening certain positions," he said.

At the same time, Väli believes Putin's talk of a ceasefire, while fighting continues, is a political message aimed at the United States. "This is primarily Putin's response to criticism voiced by Donald Trump and Marco Rubio — that the parties are unwilling to reach an agreement, and if things continue this way, the U.S. may consider withdrawing from the talks altogether. It seems the Americans are starting to realize this situation is more complicated than initially assumed, and that may begin to undermine Trump's credibility. After all, the promise made early on — that peace would come within 24 hours — has amounted to nothing," Väli said.

He noted that the U.S. is also preoccupied with the Middle East and Asia. "What's happening in Europe right now is not the top priority in the eyes of the current American administration," he said.

Väli added that there have been many reports of Russia violating the ceasefire. "The statistics on alleged Russian violations are quite striking. Of course, the problem is that there's no third party at the front line to assess the situation impartially," he said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

