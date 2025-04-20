Captured Russian military equipment from Ukraine on display at Estonian War Museum

A traveling exhibition of Russian military equipment captured in Ukraine is on display at the Estonian War Museum

The exhibition, organized with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, showcases destroyed equipment from soldiers' personal belongings to anti-personnel mines and assault drones.

One of the curators, Col. Serhii Bachurin, told "Aktualne kaamera" about some of the exhibition's more interesting items.

"The most interesting piece is the one everyone in the world is talking about, a Shahed drone, various parts of it. In the middle is its engine, the green part is the explosive charge, 25 kilograms of TNT, and on the side is a drone wing marked 'Geran-2,'" said Bachurin. "Next to it is a fragment of a Kinzhal missile, which travels at hypersonic speed."

Additionally, objects from the former flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, which was sunk by the Ukrainian army, are among the exhibits.

The exhibition also includes everyday items carried by the occupying Russian troops.

"When they invaded, they considered themselves victorious, saying they would conquer Ukraine in three days. But it did not work out, so they brought along balalaikas and samovars. And they would not have entered Ukraine without Russian vodka," Bachurin said.

The war in Ukraine has boosted the war museum's visitor numbers.

"We noticed it right away when the war started three years ago, people's interest in war as a phenomenon, how it has been waged in the past and how it is fought today, has certainly grown. And unfortunately, that is the paradox, we have definitely seen more visitors as a result," said museum director Hellar Lill.

When asked what kind of support Ukraine needs today, Bachurin, who served in the Ukrainian army for ten years, replied: "Ukraine needs victory. Our victory."

"Unbreakable code. Ukrainian fighters' war trophies" is on display at the Estonian War Museum.

