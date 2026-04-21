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Estonian museum's military model show packed with tiny tanks, big detail

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20th century military models on display at the Estonian War Museum. April 2026.
20th century military models on display at the Estonian War Museum. April 2026. Source: ERR
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Just in time for Veterans Day, a new exhibition a the Estonian War Museum showcases more than 200 detailed military models from World War I to today.

Based on private collections, "From Praying Mantis to Tiger" spans from WWI to the present, highlighting both historical accuracy and artistic detail.

For museum researcher Siim Õismaa, the display is not just a model-making exhibition. "For me, it's also an art exhibition," he said.

Among the contributors is model maker Jüri Sikka, who said some of the most fascinating designs pieces are designs that never made it beyond paper.

"There are so-called 'fantasy models' of which only one or two were ever produced, or only existed on paper," he said. "Those are especially interesting because they never actually reached the battlefield."

Sikka said military has been a special interest his whole life, but took a new turn about 16 years ago.

"I quit smoking, and my girlfriend brought me home a model," he said. That helped him keep away from his habit, and only grew from there. His first model was a German T-34 torpedo boat.

Patience required

Some builds can take a year or more to complete, requiring patience and precision.

"If you don't have the patience, I know you'll immediately end up chucking it aside," Sikka added.

Outside, visitors can also try their hand at navigating model cars on a miniature terrain track — part of a hands-on "mini world" set up for all ages.

The exhibit is part of Estonia's annual Veterans Month events in April. Estonia celebrates Veterans Day on April 23.

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Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

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