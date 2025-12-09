Tallinn ex-mayor Ossinovski ordered last-minute bonuses for district elders

Just hours before the new city government took over, outgoing Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) ordered bonuses for five city district elders slated to be dismissed.

Ossinovski approved more than €56,000 in performance bonuses Monday for Tallinn city district elders who would not continue under the new administration.

Lasnamäe's Julianna Jurtšenko (SDE) and Põhja-Tallinn's Külli Tammur (Eesti 200) will each receive €13,436.26. Nõmme's Karmo Kuri (SDE) and Kristiine's Renata Lukk (Eesti 200) will get €12,501.60 each.

Pirita's Ivan Lavretjev (SDE) will receive a €4,400 one-time bonus for his "dedicated work."

The capital's Isamaa district elders — Anna Levandi (Haabersti), Maarja-Liisa Veiser (Mustamäe) and Ahti Kallikorm (City Center) — received no additional bonuses. Isamaa joined a coalition with the Center Party in Tallinn on December 1.

Ossinovski also rewarded several of his advisers with thousands in bonuses before leaving office, Delfi writes (link in Estonian).

Katri Eespere, director of the mayor's office, received €8,400, while communications advisers Julia Tisler and Anni Türkson will receive €6,400 and €5,400, respectively.

Other former advisers given bonuses included Natalie Mets (€7,800), Kris Süld (€6,260) and Dmitri Kulikov (€3,100), Delfi reported.

The order came just hours before Tallinn City Council elected Isamaa-backed candidate Peeter Raudsepp as mayor and approved the new city government.

Under the new ruling coalition, Isamaa now runs Mustamäe, Kristiine and Nõmme Districts, while the Center Party controls the other five: City Center, Haabersti, Lasnamäe, Pirita and Põhja-Tallinn.

At its first meeting Tuesday, Tallinn's new city government dismissed all of the capital's district elders.

--

