Poll: Support for Estonian PM Michal hits record low

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) in the Riigikogu as the new Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 coalition government took office. July 23, 2024.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) in the Riigikogu as the new Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 coalition government took office. July 23, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Support for current Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) fell to a record low of just 5 percent in an August poll commissioned by Delfi and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS — trailing other party leaders by a wide margin.

Asked who they would like to see as Estonia's head of government, 19 percent of respondents chose Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu, 15 percent preferred Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chair Martin Helme, 14 percent backed Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart, 10 percent picked Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling and 6 percent supported Social Democratic Party (SDE) chair Lauri Läänemets, Delfi reported (link in Estonian).

Michal came in sixth with 5 percent support, followed by coalition partner Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas at 4 percent.

Overall, 27 percent of respondents had no preference.

Delfi linked Michal's drop in support to a sharp decline in the Reform Party's own ratings. In June, the party had 19 percent backing in the same survey; by August, support had almost halved to 10 percent.

In June, Michal had polled at 13 percent support as preferred prime minister.

The poll was conducted by Turu-uuringute AS on August 7–11.

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Poll: Support for Estonian PM Michal hits record low

