Another poll shows record low rating for Estonia's ruling Reform Party

Similar to a recent Norstat survey , the poll released Thursday by Turu-uuringute AS also shows the ruling Reform Party's rating falling to a record low of 10 percent — the same level of support that the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed (Right-Wingers) received in August.

In June, support for the Reform Party was nearly twice as high, at 19 percent. In July, the polling agency Turu-uuringud did not conduct a party support survey.

The opposite trend was seen for Parempoolsed (Right-Wingers), whose support rose to a record high in August — 10 percent, matching the Reform Party (up from 8 percent in June).

Isamaa remains the most popular party, with 21 percent support in August. Not far behind is EKRE (Conservative People's Party of Estonia) at 19 percent.

In third place was the Center Party, with 16 percent support. The Social Democratic Party also ranked ahead of the Reform Party, at 11 percent.

Support for Eesti 200, a coalition partner of the Reform Party, remained roughly the same as in June (4 percent in June and 5 percent in August). As a result, the combined support for the governing coalition parties in August was 15 percent — the lowest level in recent years (as recently as June, the figure stood at 23 percent). Opposition parties' combined support in August was 67 percent.

The Turu-uuringud poll was conducted August 7–11. A total of 892 Estonian citizens aged 18 or older were surveyed nationwide. One-third of responses were collected via telephone interviews and two-thirds through online questionnaires. The party support figures are based on respondents who indicated a voting preference.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!