Mari-Liis Jakobson: Why go into politics at all?

Tallinn's political circus has sparked a flood of opinions and statements — some accusatory, some scathing and others sympathetic. Among the latter, a recurring theme has emerged: what happened to one of Tallinn's deputy mayors is precisely why I would never go into politics. I find that line of thinking, in some ways, quite sympathetic. It shows empathy toward those involved and acknowledges a fundamental truth about politics: it's a matter of situational complexity, not just the focused work of a lone hero.

But the same could be said of any profession whose core function is social in nature. Take teaching, for instance. A teacher, in addition to delivering the subject matter, has to consider the needs and backgrounds of their students — and often their families — as well as curriculum demands and broader educational policy. Then there's the school's leadership and staff dynamic. And of course, everything else happening in the world, which can be both a valuable resource for learning and a potential distraction or even a source of conflict.

I don't believe that choosing not to become a politician, teacher or even a factory director is a solution that would prevent the tragicomic episodes that have made headlines this summer. These roles still need to be filled by someone. And in each of them, it's possible to do tremendously important work — and to gain real satisfaction from it.

So, with local elections on the horizon and many proactive people being asked to run, I've been reflecting not on why to avoid politics, but on why you should go into it — and how to stay whole while doing so.

First, you should go into politics because it's where you can push back against the systemic barriers we all run up against. Whether you've experienced this as a professional or simply as a citizen, you've likely felt that something is off — that good initiatives are being blocked or that decision-making bodies are operating with the wrong mindset, values or priorities. Getting involved in politics is the most direct way to change that.

Second, you should go into politics because, in a democratic society, it is a civic duty.

The list could go on, but I believe these two reasons — the opportunity to make a difference and the responsibility we all share — are the most important. Of course, both come with a series of "buts" that anyone considering a political career must seriously think through.

Politics may be the art of shifting barriers and achieving change, but never assume it's easy. Don't expect to step onto the stage like the statue of Nikolai von Glehn in Nõmme Market, waving grandly as if to say, "Let there be a city in this spot," bulldozing every obstacle out of the way.

Every political decision is a difficult one, involving choices among suboptimal options, navigating conflicting interests and ensuring your own integrity remains intact. The path to those decisions is often long and time-consuming. That's why it's critical to think carefully about what kind of change you want to make, the best tools to achieve it and whom you should partner with on the journey.

You also shouldn't assume that others will appreciate how complex politics is. They won't. For those watching from the sidelines, politics always looks simple — everything is clear-cut and the culprits obvious.

In politics, your responsibility is much like that of a parent. You bear the burden even when the mistake wasn't yours. While it's important to examine the missteps of everyone involved, you can't just throw up your hands and point fingers when criticism arises.

Yes, entering politics is a civic duty in a democracy. But that doesn't mean you have to throw yourself in completely or at any given moment. The roles you're willing to take on in that space are the first thing you should figure out for yourself.

Politics involves specialization. The rules of the game differ between local and national levels, between legislative and executive functions, within parties and between them and in media and campaign environments.

Previous life and work experience can certainly help you enter a particular niche, but never all of them at once. It's natural that politics attracts multitaskers by temperament, and an invitation to join a party list often comes with the implicit expectation that you'll contribute more broadly to the party's operations. These expectations — and the support being offered — should be discussed openly.

Of course, there are many more considerations. But this is where today's column draws the curtain and the political summer carries on. I wish the best of luck to everyone stepping into politics. For summer reading, I recommend picking up a biography of a politician who's brave enough to admit their career hasn't just been one unbroken string of victories.

