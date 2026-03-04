X!

Sillamäe Museum exhibition celebrates legacy of founder Aleksandr Popolitov

News
"The Legacy of Aleksandr Popolitov: Dialogue in the Museum." Source: ETV+
News

A new exhibition dedicated to the memory of one of its founders – Aleksandr Popolitov – has opened at the Sillamäe Museum in Ida-Viru County. Featuring works by Popolitov's widow Nadežda and their daughter Darja, the exhibition has become a family art project.

This year, Sillamäe Museum founder Aleksandr Popolitov would have turned 80.

According to Nadežda Popolitova, Aleksandr's widow and coordinator of a new exhibition dedicated to his memory, the initial plan was to create just a small display of works. However, by the time it was complete, the exhibition was almost big enough to fill the entire museum.

Taking pride of place is Aleksandr's restored workshop.

"The exhibition is called 'The Legacy of Aleksandr Popolitov: Dialogue in the Museum.' Why dialogue? Because there are three authors – the work of three different artists is exhibited here," Nadežda Popolitova told ERR.

"This is a family exhibition. Each of us works in different genres. Aleksandr worked with wood and assemblages. Darja (Popolitova – Aleksandr and Nadežda's daughter) is a jeweler, and I am a photographer. I was really moved by the place where Aleksandr worked, so we included it in the exhibition," Popolitova added.

"The exhibits in this exhibition are scattered throughout the museum. They are woven into the general exhibition. And Aleksandr Petrovich (Popolitov), his hand, his legacy can be felt in every room," said Elena Antusheva, acting director of the Sillamäe Museum.

"I really like the figure of 'Kratt,' a character from Estonian mythology, which is made of oil shale, and is particularly significant for the northeast of the country. This work was created by Aleksandr Petrovich Popolitov's daughter, Darja," Antusheva added.

Darja Popolitova. Source: ETV+

According to Darja Popolitova, the inspiration for the project came from an exhibition she saw in Vilnius, in which contemporary art had been integrated into a historical museum space.

Among the new works featured at the Sillamäe Museum exhibition are two documentary films about the complex history of the city.

"The exhibition is structured in such a way that there are relationships between the different art objects. These connections are either visual, visual-aesthetic or semantic," Darja Popolitova explained.

"Therefore, I think it is necessary to learn to perceive the exhibition as a whole. To that end, we made two documentary films, which deal with the history of the Sillamäe gulag and the city's Estonian–Russian context," she added.

"The Legacy of Aleksander Popolitov: Dialogue in the Museum" is open at the Sillamäe Museum now and will remain on display until May 20.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Andrey Krashevskiy

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:22

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight Updated

19:55

Evacuation flights for Estonians from Oman operating in critical time window

19:44

Estonia signs joint agreement to combat corruption in Ukraine's reconstruction

18:23

Sillamäe Museum exhibition celebrates legacy of founder Aleksandr Popolitov

17:40

Tartu's Town Hall Square ice rink closes as winter slowly comes to an end

17:01

South Estonia's greenhouses abuzz with spring, summer flower planting

16:38

Ain Hanschmidt: End of tax festival sees return of economic growth

16:34

Expert: Unlike the opposition, backers of the Iranian regime have weapons

16:01

Pro-Palestine hackers launched cyberattacks on Estonia in 2025

15:14

Visits to Estonia's historic lighthouses saw 5-year low in 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

03.03

Foreign ministry updates Egypt travel recommendations over Middle East tensions

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

03.03

Reparing damaged trams will cost around €700,000

03.03

Mehran Eftekhari: Estonia as a blueprint for how to wash away the grime of occupation

03.03

New population forecast drastically downgrades Tallinn's growth estimate

02.03

Police conclude Epstein files hold no clues to crimes committed in Estonia

12:47

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

12:48

1st repatriation flight for Estonians from Oman to Tallinn departs on March 5

03.03

Russian navy tests anti-aircraft missiles in the Baltic

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo