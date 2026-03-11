X!

Sillamäe Museum honors founder with conference on city's unknown secrets

This Saturday (March 14), the Sillamäe Museum is set to honor the legacy of founder Aleksandr Popolitov with a conference exploring unknown sides of the city and tour of the new exhibition.

For many years Sillamäe remained a closed city surrounded by secrecy and myths. Through research, documentation and public discussion, the Sillamäe Museum aims to reveal the stories of the people and events that have shaped the city and its cultural life.

The "Unknown Sillamäe" conference series focuses on uncovering lesser-known aspects of local history and preserving regional cultural memory.

The 2026 event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sillamäe Cultural and Leisure Center (Kesk tänav 24). It brings together researchers, museum professionals, historians and local history enthusiasts interested in the history and cultural development of Sillamäe and the wider Ida-Viru County region.

This year's event is dedicated to Aleksandr Popolitov, one of the founders of the Sillamäe Museum and its longtime custodian.

Popolitov was an artist, restorer, local historian and collector whose work played an important role in preserving the historical heritage of the city. Much of the research on Sillamäe's past has been inspired by his work and collections. In 2026, Popolitov would have celebrated his 80th birthday, making this conference an opportunity to reflect on his life, research and cultural legacy.

The conference program includes three thematic sessions addressing a range of topics related to the history and contemporary life of Sillamäe and Ida-Viru County.

"The Legacy of Aleksandr Popolitov: Dialogue in the Museum." Source: ETV+

Among the themes to be explored are cultural participation and demographic developments in the region, the lives of Russian émigrés in Ida-Viru County, sociological perspectives on the city today and the preservation of linguistic heritage through the presentation of the Vaivara dialect dictionary.

The program also includes a presentation dedicated to the life and creative work of Aleksandr Popolitov.

After the conference, participants can attend a curator-guided tour of the exhibition "A. Popolitovi pärand: dialoog muuseumis" ("The Legacy of Aleksandr Popolitov: Dialogue in the Museum") at the Sillamäe Museum.

The tour is in Estonian and will be led by exhibition curator Darja Popolitova.

The "Unknown Sillamäe" local history conference series has been organized by the Sillamäe Museum since 2020, bringing together scholars, researchers and community members interested in exploring the historical narratives of this unique city and its region.

More information, including the full program, is available (in Estonian and Russian), here.

Editor: Michael Cole

