New business and residential properties planned near Port of Tallinn

New apartment buildings and commercial properties will be built in the block between Tuukri, Jõe, and Karu streets in the Kesklinn district after Tallinn approved design plans.

The approved plan covers a mostly undeveloped 0.92-hectare area currently used for parking, where nine plots will be created.

Five- to eight-story apartment building with commercial spaces, as well as commercial buildings, will be built on the space. Landscaping will take place on Jõe, and the sidewalks will be widened on Tuukri, Jõe, and Karu streets.

Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning Madle Lippus (SDE) said the plan represents another step in transforming Kesklinn from parking lots into a vibrant urban environment.

The area is located in close proximity to one of the city's key traffic intersections — Jõe, Ahtri, and Reidi tee. A courtyard green space is planned, which, according to the city government, will be both spacious and compact.

Since the area currently lacks valuable greenery, the addition of tall vegetation is also planned.

Access to the block will be from Tuukri and Karu streets. Most of the parking spaces will be located inside the buildings. Short-term stopping will be allowed on Karu to ensure service access to the buildings.

