X!

New business and residential properties planned near Port of Tallinn

News
New apartment blocks and commercial space will be built at Tuukri, Jõe and Karu streets close to the Port of Tallinn.
New apartment blocks and commercial space will be built at Tuukri, Jõe and Karu streets close to the Port of Tallinn. Source: Tallinna linnavalitsus
News

New apartment buildings and commercial properties will be built in the block between Tuukri, Jõe, and Karu streets in the Kesklinn district after Tallinn approved design plans.

The approved plan covers a mostly undeveloped 0.92-hectare area currently used for parking, where nine plots will be created.

Five- to eight-story apartment building with commercial spaces, as well as commercial buildings, will be built on the space. Landscaping will take place on Jõe, and the sidewalks will be widened on Tuukri, Jõe, and Karu streets.

Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning Madle Lippus (SDE) said the plan represents another step in transforming Kesklinn from parking lots into a vibrant urban environment.

The area is located in close proximity to one of the city's key traffic intersections — Jõe, Ahtri, and Reidi tee. A courtyard green space is planned, which, according to the city government, will be both spacious and compact.

Since the area currently lacks valuable greenery, the addition of tall vegetation is also planned.

Access to the block will be from Tuukri and Karu streets. Most of the parking spaces will be located inside the buildings. Short-term stopping will be allowed on Karu to ensure service access to the buildings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Italy makes squad changes ahead of World Cup qualifier clash with Estonia

16:54

Raul Eamets: Why are old men worried about the birth rate?

16:41

Estonian Defense League member jailed for collaborating with Russian intelligence

16:23

Hildegard Kivisaar: Angela Merkel's misstep in the wrong game

16:19

MP would split ministry's domestic violence and public gatherings bill in two

15:56

Study: Nearly half of teachers plan to change jobs in the coming years

15:43

Tartu planning to upgrade Kastani tänav

15:06

MPs: There are thousands of mobilization-aged Ukrainian men in Estonia

14:43

Estonia selects 4 companies for new defense park

14:26

Trust in political institutions falls in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

06.10

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

06.10

Estonia has missed several chances to bring in major manufacturing

10:50

Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

06.10

FM: Full-scale war fault of Russian imperialism and Europe turning a blind eye

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

09:56

Europe's first cross-border heating link opens between Estonia and Latvia

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

06.10

Finance ministry: Gambling operators in Estonia now biggest money laundering risk

16:41

Estonian Defense League member jailed for collaborating with Russian intelligence

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo