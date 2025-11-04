X!

Estonian firms win tender to supply Rail Baltica with fiber optic cabling ducts

News
Rail Baltic track laying work ongoing in Lithuania.
Rail Baltic track laying work ongoing in Lithuania. Source: Rail Baltica
News

Two Estonian factories have won major international tenders to supply ducts for the under-development Rail Baltica, enabling the high-speed rail's power and communication networks.

The companies, Höhle, based in the village of Lõiuse, Rapla County, and the Rae Municipality-based Pipelife Eesti, will provide infrastructure for the entire 870-kilometer route, from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border.

Höhle, which makes tubing to house fiber optic cabling, beat out six major foreign firms to win its tender.

Höhle factory. Source: ERR

Management board member Toomas Koobas told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "This is very important because right now the entire export market is full of challenges. That's why a public sector investment of this volume is extremely important for us as a manufacturer. The specific contract is worth €15 million, and if we consider that it will be spread over five to seven years depending on the pace of Rail Baltica's construction, it could amount to perhaps 10 percent of our annual turnover."

Fiber-optic cables are fed into the Höhle-manufactured tubing. The company is family-owned, and began output 10 years ago with just a couple of employees. Today, Höhle exports 95 percent of its production to European telecoms and infrastructure firms.

Höhle's Rapla County factory. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

Meanwhile, Pipelife Eesti, based in Rae Municipality just outside Tallinn, is supplying cable protection ducts along the entire route. The first ducts have already been delivered to Lithuania. Large-scale construction is currently underway on the main Rail Baltica route in Kohila too, so the ducts will be needed there soon.

"We are currently building the first 9.4-kilometer section of the main line in Rapla, along with the Kohila junction. The Kohila junction includes five structures, all within a one-kilometer radius. We will likely start installing the cable ducts already next week," said Indrek Trei, lead project manager at Verston, overseeing the work.

Other tenders cover sleepers, rails, ballast, and switches, RB Rail CEO Marko Kivila said.

The Rail Baltica route. Source: Rail Baltica

"This is the first contract we have been able to sign and bring into force, with Höhle and Pipelife. The material tenders have in this way already been consolidated and completed. However, this does not mean that companies cannot participate in tenders issued by the builders themselves regarding materials – it's just that these are no longer public procurements," Kivila said.

All the Rail Baltica material tenders have been carried out by the joint venture RB Rail, representing the three countries.

The Estonian section of Rail Baltica is still on course for completion in 2030.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

French multimedia artist Josèfa Ntjam opens new exhibition in Tallinn

19:54

European Commission provides funding for Pärnu Airport methanol plant project

19:29

Estonian FM in Beijing: China's support for Russia in Ukraine shapes our relations

19:15

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

18:48

Tallinn's Belarusian community gather to mark 'Night of Executed Poets'

18:10

Hidden leopard swipes youth spotlight in Tallinn Zoo photo contest

17:47

Estonian firms win tender to supply Rail Baltica with fiber optic cabling ducts

17:10

ERSO musicians to debut at legendary Tartu club with AI-inspired program

16:53

Valdo Randpere: Nothing has been decided in Tallinn, the show goes on

16:29

President Alar Karis heading to Kazakhstan on state visit

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

02.11

Russian border guard boat flies Wagner Group flag on Narva River

03.11

Estonia's fuel sellers running out of ammunition in price war

11:01

Estonia removes Russia as birthplace from Petseri-born citizens' passports

09:59

Center and Isamaa to launch coalition talks in Tallinn

08:57

57 Riigikogu MPs sign declaration in support of the Istanbul Convention

03.11

'Eurovision fans are everywhere:' Puuluup get US audiences dancing to Estonian zombie-folk

03.11

Christian Veske: A free society does not fear diversity

03.11

Vandals deface memorials in Ida-Viru County's Blue Hills

11:34

Major Estonian retailers face scrutiny for unfair treatment of food suppliers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo