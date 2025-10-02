X!

€39 million EU funds redirected to Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway

The first train at Tallinn's new Ülemiste Linda Terminal. June 12, 2025.
The first train at Tallinn's new Ülemiste Linda Terminal. June 12, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Estonian government has decided to redirect €39 million from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility to the construction of the Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway section of Rail Baltica.

As it is not possible to use all the funds provided by the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility by next spring's deadline, the Estonian government took the decision to redirect a proportion of the money.

The government has thus decided to allocate €39 million from the funds to the reconstruction of the Rapla-Lelle railway section and construction of  Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal.

The total amount of the Recovery and Resilience Facility allocated for Estonia is €953 million, of which €627 million has been received to date.

One change also concerns energy produced from oil shale.

Previously, the financing conditions required Estonia to adopt an energy development plan stating that it would phase out electricity production from oil shale by 2035 and all oil shale oil production by 2040. However, under the new conditions, Estonia will be granted an exemption from 2035 onwards, allowing it to retain its strategic oil shale electricity production capacities. The exemption means that Estonia has to stop producing  energy from oil shale oil by 2040.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

