X!

Preparations underway at Tallinn polling stations for local elections

News
Polling station.
Polling station. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The State Electoral Office is testing out the e-voting system for the upcoming local elections, as preparations are also underway to open polling stations.

Representatives of the State Electoral Office, electoral committee, auditors, and observers alike were all at Toompea on Monday to monitor how electronic voting for the local elections is going ahead and to ensure secrecy when casting votes is guaranteed.

Encryption keys were prepared and distributed to members of the Election Commission, with two keys remaining with the National Electoral Committee.

"Today, the keys for the electronic voting system were created – a public key for securing votes and a private key for opening votes. The private key has been distributed among the members of the National Election Committee and the staff of the Election Service," said Arne Koitmäe, head of the National Election Service, on Monday.

The encryption keys will be tested on Tuesday during a trial run, which will ensure the electronic voting system is ready for the elections. According to Koitmäe, all other preparations for paper-based voting are also nearing completion.

"We have all the materials ready and sorted, and are currently distributing them among the counties. On October 13, everyone will be able to vote on paper and also vote electronically," said Koitmäe.

There will be 44 polling stations in operation in Tallinn during this year's local elections, which is around half as many as on previous occasions.

"We analyzed the last three elections to determine where voters prefer to go to vote, and it is mainly shopping malls and other popular places that are located along people's usual routes. We have planned to have polling stations in those locations," said Priit Lello, chair of the Tallinn Election Commission.

Tallinn will open 16 of its polling stations for early voting, with all 44 in operation on election day itself. Approximately 460 staff are involved in organizing the elections in the Estonian capital.

"The closer we get to the elections, the more people are involved, and who are these people? They are members of the polling station committee. As the number of polling stations has decreased, we have increased the number of people working in those polling stations," explained Lello.

Advance voting and e-voting will begin on Monday, October 13. Election day is October 19.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Preparations underway at Tallinn polling stations for local elections

19:52

Competition hots up ahead of Saturday's Tartu City Marathon

19:48

Estonia to celebrate International Music Day with 100 concerts across the country

19:35

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

19:12

Gallery: Estonian street artist Von Bomb makes new work at ERR's TV House

18:45

Tartu Illustration Festival taking place this Saturday at Aparaaditehas

18:10

Watchdog: Elections advertising space must be available to competitors

17:53

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case Updated

17:30

Estonian football clubs call for suspension of UEFA 'solidarity' funds for Russian sides

16:46

Ain Käpp: Returning growth will push entrepreneurs into a new crisis

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.09

Minister: Rheinmetall ammunition plant offer did not suit Estonia

27.09

'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia

09:43

Gas stations' price war ushers in new fuels market situation in Estonia

27.09

Migration quota for 2026 in Estonia far from being met

28.09

Gallery: US troops practice landing exercise on Kaberneeme beach

17:53

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case Updated

19:35

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

28.09

Tallinn launches Song Festival Grounds area detailed plan

09:05

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

14:00

Tallinn loses €40,000 in parking fines during provider's transition period

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo