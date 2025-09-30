X!

E-voting test goes smoothly ahead of Estonia's local elections

News
E-voting being tested ahead of the 2025 local elections.
E-voting being tested ahead of the 2025 local elections.
News

On Tuesday, a test run of Estonia's e-voting system ahead of the upcoming local elections took place, with everything running smoothly.

The National Election Service and Electoral Commission confirmed that Tuesday's test of the electronic voting system went according to plan, meaning the system is ready for the local elections in just under two weeks' time.

Preparation for electronic voting took two days. On Monday, encryption keys were created and distributed. On Tuesday, a trial run of the system was conducted and the keys were checked.

Members of the electoral commission, observers, and anyone else who came to the event were able to participate in the trial voting.

During the test, the entire electronic voting system was checked: the process of casting a vote, its arrival in the electronic ballot box, as well as the opening and counting of ballots.

"The system is also being tested to ensure that it produces the correct voting results. Today, everyone present was able to vote, choose the operating system and the means of electronic identification they wanted to use. Voting was open and the results then compared with the recorded votes," said Arne Koitmäe, head of the National Election Service.

Advance voting and e-voting for Estonia's local elections will begin on Monday, October 13. Election day is October 19.

---

Editor: Nadežda Bersenjova, Michael Cole

