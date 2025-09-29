X!

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

Sandra Nurmsalu.
Sandra Nurmsalu. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Singer Sandra Nurmsalu, who finished sixth for Estonia in the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest as part of the band Urban Symphony, is running in the upcoming local elections as a member of EKRE.

According to the Commercial Register, Nurmsalu joined EKRE on September 24 this year.

Nurmsalu will be running in this October's local election in Märjamaa, Rapla County.

The singer has positioned herself in strong opposition to the construction of a wind farm near her own farm in Märjamaa.

Nurmsalu represented Estonia at Eurovision in Moscow in 2009 as part of the band Urban Symphony. Their song ""Rändajad," finished sixth.

---

Editor: Sergei Mihhailov, Michael Cole

