X!

MPs: Local elections candidates should not be required to prove place of residence

News
Election day during the last local elections in 2021.
Election day during the last local elections in 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Parties agree the current rule requiring candidates to prove residence in the city or municipality is flawed, with growing support for linking candidacy to tax payment.

At present, only people whose permanent residence is in the city or municipality where they are seeking election are allowed to run in local government elections.

This has sparked disputes over whether candidates actually live where they claim. For example, Nõo Municipal Mayor Maano Koemets has been accused of submitting false information to the state regarding his actual residence.

Ando Kiviberg, chair of the Riigikogu Constitutional Committee and a member of the Eesti 200 party, told ERR that he plans to rally parliamentary support for a proposal that would eliminate the requirement for candidates to prove their place of residence.

"It would be enough if a person shows a connection to the area where they want to run by having their taxes paid into that municipality. They don't have to live there daily; for instance, they could work in another city and only stay there on weekends," Kiviberg explained.

A similar proposal was recently put forward in the Riigikogu by EKRE. Their draft bill suggested that people should be able to run wherever they wish. Still, in mid-September, EKRE leader Martin Helme acknowledged in parliament that other parties were unlikely to support such a broad option.

"Our proposal is simply to remove the requirement for a residence address altogether, so that, just as in parliamentary elections, you can run in whichever municipality you choose, as long as you are an Estonian resident. But after talking with practically all the other parliamentary factions, it seems the preferred solution would be to fix in law that the registered address is the basis. No one should be nitpicking about whether someone really lives there or how much time they actually spend there — the registry data would serve as the foundation," Helme said.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu expressed a similar position to both Helme and Kiviberg, saying that people should be allowed to run in the city or municipality where they pay taxes.

Reform Party secretary general Timo Suslov, Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart and Social Democratic leader Lauri Läänemets also said the current system is unsatisfactory and must be changed.

According to Kõlvart, one option would be to make candidacy entirely unrestricted — the same idea that EKRE has proposed in parliament.

Lavly Perling, leader of the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed, also said candidacy should not depend on a person's place of residence.

"If someone lives daily in Tallinn but feels they have Seto roots and wants to run in Setomaa instead, then it's worth trusting the voter," Perling said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Cinema chain: Narva theater might close if state bans non-Estonian voiceovers

14:41

Estonian researcher turns graphite battery waste into new material

14:00

Tallinn loses €40,000 in parking fines during provider's transition period

13:24

Tallinn constructs bike path between Reidi tee and Poska tänav

12:55

More high school diplomas, but ethnic educational gap widening in Estonia

12:15

Estonia pledges support for Moldova's EU path after election

12:14

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case

12:14

Boipepperoni: Estonian pop music could do with more surprises

11:43

MPs: Local elections candidates should not be required to prove place of residence

11:01

Cattle farmers in western Estonia struggling with 'catastrophic' wolf attacks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.09

Minister: Rheinmetall ammunition plant offer did not suit Estonia

27.09

'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia

28.09

Gallery: US troops practice landing exercise on Kaberneeme beach

27.09

Migration quota for 2026 in Estonia far from being met

28.09

Tallinn launches Song Festival Grounds area detailed plan

28.09

Mother lynx and two cubs unfazed by human presence

28.09

Study: Mobile networks working well but wired internet too expensive in Estonia

09:43

Gas stations' price war ushers in new fuels market situation in Estonia

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

26.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Pirita tee promenade in state of disrepair

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo