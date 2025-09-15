X!

Nearly 9,700 candidates to run in Estonia's October local elections

News
State Electoral Office (RVT) director Arne Koitmäe.
State Electoral Office (RVT) director Arne Koitmäe. Source: State Electoral Office
News

A total of 9,697 candidates are in the running for Estonia's local government council elections this fall — down slightly from just over 10,000 four years ago.

State Electoral Office (riigi valimisteenistus, RVT) director Arne Koitmäe told ERR that about one-third of candidates are on electoral alliance lists and two-thirds are running on party lists this time.

"There are 67 independent candidates," he added.

The overall number of candidates fell slightly — down by 328 from the nationwide total of 10,025 candidates in the 2021 local elections.

Candidate lists for next month's elections will be published over the course of Monday. Once candidates are registered, they have three days to withdraw from the race, meaning there may still be some changes.

Three complaints have also been filed with the National Electoral Committee (Vabariigi Valimiskomisjon, VVK), all concerning residence registration.

According to Koitmäe, the complaints are about what a candidate's registered place of residence was and whether it matches their actual place of residence.

Estonia's local government council election week will run from October 13 through October 19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:31

Nearly 9,700 candidates to run in Estonia's October local elections

09:25

Interior ministers reverses stance on terrorist propaganda criminality issue

14.09

Photos: Kenyan stars dominate men's and women's events at 2025 Tallinn Marathon

14.09

Estonia opens new coding academy in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

14.09

ICDS researcher: NATO mission likely to bolster Estonia's air defense

14.09

Free bus travel in Tartu during European Mobility Week

14.09

Estonian Refugee Council launches food aid campaign in Gaza

14.09

Estonia launches new project to support vocational education reform in Zhytomyr

14.09

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

14.09

Buffet day brings visitors to onion route on the shore of Lake Peipus

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

14.09

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

14.09

Photos: Kenyan stars dominate men's and women's events at 2025 Tallinn Marathon

13.09

Isamaa 'recommends' YouTuber calling for violence not run on its Tartu election list

13.09

Kenyans take one-two in both men and women's Tallinn half marathon races

12.09

EDF wants Tartu-Helsinki flights despite Eastern Estonia flight restrictions

11.09

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

14.09

ICDS researcher: NATO mission likely to bolster Estonia's air defense

14.09

Estonia opens new coding academy in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

14.09

Buffet day brings visitors to onion route on the shore of Lake Peipus

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo