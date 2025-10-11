OECD: User satisfaction with Estonia's public services among highest in EU

Estonians' satisfaction with public services is among the highest in the European Union, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) study.

Postimees reports a comprehensive OECD study was organized jointly by the European Commission and was presented in Tallinn on Wednesday, revealing that 82 percent of Estonian residents are satisfied with public services used during "significant life events," a whole 10 percentage points above the average for the 10 European countries covered in the survey.

Marten Jakobson, an advisor at the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs' digital services department, said the OECD study confirms Estonia's high-quality public e-services and digital society advantages, while "the results provide valuable input for the further development of services to make them more seamless, faster, and more user-centric, especially in the case of complex and emotionally difficult life events." He also noted that "a main goal with the project is to promote the exchange of experiences between countries, to learn from each other's success stories and challenges."

Meanwhile, just 4 percent of users in Estonia expressed dissatisfaction with public services according to the study, half the European average of 8 percent; 72 percent of Estonian residents prefer to use online channels to access services, a rate significantly higher than in the other European countries surveyed.

The OECD is publishing the final study results at the end of the year, though the survey was conducted in October and November 2024, harvesting responses from 1,520 public service users who had used public e-services in relation to any of 15 specific life events over the preceding 12 months.

Estonia's e-state, e-governance, and e-services experience and know-how has been heavily drawn upon in the U.K., with its planned digital ID scheme.

--

