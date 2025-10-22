X!

Invasive Sika deer stag spotted in Pärnu County

The Sika deer stag spotted in Võiste and thought to have come from Latvia.
Source: Toomas Näär
A trail camera in Pärnu County captured an unusual species of deer, Maaleht reported.

The animal, a Sika deer stag, is a non-native species which is also an invasive threat, meaning it will likely be hunted.

It was spotted by Toomas Näär, near the Võiste area in Häädemeeste, in southwestern Estonia.

Näär said the stag allowed itself to be admired for about a minute before heading back into the cover of the forest, adding that he, Näär, "made a calling sound, and the animal turned its side toward me."

Sika deer has notably large antlers and distinctive spots on its fur body.

As it poses a threat to native wildlife species in Estonia, the Environment Agency issued a permit on the morning of October 20 to hunt the specimen.

As an invasive species, any Sika deer in Estonia is living outside its natural range and has not spread here on its own steam; an alien species can endanger ecosystems, habitats, or other species, causing economic or environmental damage.

Kaljo Poldov, a representative of the local Tahkuranna hunting society, told Maaleht there have been more reports of sightings, but the animal's exact location remains unknown, with speculation having that it may have crossed the border with Latvia, where several farms keep fallow deer.

A Sika deer (photo is illustrative). Source: Lilly M/Wikimedia Commons

Hunter: If the Sika deer doesn't return on its own, we'll have to cull it

Hunter and nature guide Peeter Hussar spoke to "Terevisioon" Wednesday morning. He, too, said the animal likely crossed the border from Latvia.

The Sika was brought to Europe for deer parks to create more hunting opportunities, he noted. "It has a very attractive appearance. This practice started about a hundred years ago, and now the deer can be found in many parts of Europe — it is even found in New Zealand. But wherever it is found today, it has been introduced by humans," Hussar said.

Based on previous encounters, Hussar said he has the impression that the deer is not particularly afraid of people or of vehicles "There's no clear sign that it came from a farm, but it doesn't show much fear of humans." Hussar said, adding that anyone who spots the deer, or any Sika deer, can report it to their local hunting association.

"Since the nearest wild Sika deer population is in Latvia, and the area where the animal was spotted is very close to the Latvian border, there's really no other possibility than that a relatively young and strong stag set off during the rutting season, and is now searching for new habitats," he added.

One possible outcome is that the deer will head back home once it realizes that it cannot find a mate in Estonia; the second option as noted by Maaleht is for it to be hunted, adding this was likely the preferred option.

"It would be best if this remained a concern for hunters — that way, the situation stays under control," he said.

Invasive species are defined as those capable of adapting to local conditions, reproducing intensively, and in the process threatening the balance of the native ecosystem, Hussar outlines.

The sika deer (Cervus nippon), also known as the northern spotted deer or the Japanese deer, is native to much of East Asia and was introduced to other parts of the world. It was overhunted to the brink of extinction in the 19th century but thanks to protection laws enacted in the mid-20th century, its population rapidly recovered between the 1950s and the 1980s.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include comment from Peeter Hussar.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

Updated

