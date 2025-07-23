X!

Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to undergo redevelopment

Drone photos show the 90,000 people present at the main and final
Drone photos show the 90,000 people present at the main and final "Iseoma" Song Festival concert on July 6, 2025. Source: Kaupo Kalda
The Tallinn Song Festival Grounds Foundation plans to create better infrastructure to make sure people can move around more smoothly during large-scale events. Work on a new design plan is underway.

The last major development at the site was in 1960.

As well as roads and tunnels, the foundation's director Urmo Saareoja said other infrastructure also needs to be built at the Song Festival Grounds.

"At the center of everything is the creation of our seaside promenade. The entire project is actually inspired by the idea that we should be part of the urban space. On one side, we want to connect with Reidi Road, on the other with Kadriorg, from above with Lasnamäe, and on the Pirita side with the exhibition area," he told ERR.

There are also plans to create a visitor center at the Mäe Gate and a new food service area.

Urmo Saareoja. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Approximately 10 trees will need to be felled to make way for new pathways, Saareoja said, adding some are in "critical condition".

"Many trees were planted right next to each other, and today they have grown large. Their health is not the best, since they are too close to each other. Sometimes it may actually be wiser to cut down one tree to save several others," he said.

The director acknowledged that although previous discussions about the new plan ended in disagreement, the parties have now reached a shared understanding.

"Now the ball is in the city department's court, and it must approve the start of the procurement process to find a developer for the detailed plan," Saareoja said.

Drone photos show the 90,000 people present at the main and final "Iseoma" Song Festival concert on July 6, 2025. Source: Kaupo Kalda

--

Editor: Helen Wright

public broadcasters launch news portal

