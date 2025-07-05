X!

Watch again: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival

Opening concert of the XVIII Song Festival
More than 30,000 singers and musicians took part in the first performance at the XXVIII Song Festival "Iseoma" on Saturday evening. You can watch the concert again on Jupiter.

In total, participants from 990 choirs and bands gathered under the Song Arch at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn for the performance.

The artistic director of the Song Celebration is Heli Jürgenson, and the program features classics from the choral music repertoire as well as new compositions and songs in different Estonian dialects. Sign language translation is available here.

The Song Festival – known as Laulupidu in Estonian – is not just one of the largest choral events in the world. It's a more than 150-year-old Estonian tradition born out of an aspiration to attain national self-determination after centuries of being ruled over by foreign powers.

Heli Jürgenson Source: Remo Tõnismäe

"It is certainly a major concert with high-quality musical value," said Jürgenson. "But in its own way, it is like a religious service of our people, where we affirm our faith in being Estonians."

This year's theme is "Iseoma," meaning "Kinship." It focuses on bringing together the Estonian diaspora and regional groups.

"We sing about family, home, love, Estonia, nature, being human, the power of song," Jürgenson said. This year's Song Festival will put a special focus on the richness of our language — dialects."

Watch the concert again here.

Read more about the history of the Song Festival here.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

