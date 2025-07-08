How much rain fell during Estonia's 2025 Song Festival?

Last weekend's 28th Song Festival "Iseoma" mostly took place in the pouring rain – and not for the first time. The Environmental Agency installed a temporary rain gauge at the Song Festival Grounds to measure how much precipitation fell.

"Iseoma" took place on Saturday and Sunday, kicking off with a five-kilometer walk in the rain from Tallinn's Freedom Square to the venue. The opening concert took place on Saturday evening, followed by the main seven-hour concert on Sunday afternoon.

It rained nonstop throughout the first day, but on Sunday, the relentless rain was replaced heavy, sporadic showers that eventually gave way to sunshine in the evening.

According to the Environmental Agency's measurements, from 9:00 a.m. Saturday (July 5) to 9:00 p.m. Sunday (July 6), a total of 28 millimeters of rain fell at the Song Festival Grounds.

"For comparison, the average rainfall for the entire month of July is 82 mm—so in just 36 hours, 35 percent of the monthly norm fell right on the grounds," it said.

Photographs attached to the post showed the amount of rain gathered by the device.

The agency also pointed out that precipitation is the "most variable weather metric." "Especially in summer when showers can be highly localized."

This was the first year that the body installed a temporary rain gauge at the site.

"Should we install a permanent weather station at the Song Festival Grounds in the future, to continue providing ultra-precise weather data for this beloved national event?" the message asked readers.

