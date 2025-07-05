Song Festival brings road closures, public transport changes to Tallinn

The Song and Dance Festival procession and concerts will close streets, reroute buses and suspend tram traffic on Saturday and Sunday.

"While the Song and Dance Celebration is a proud national moment, it also means unavoidable changes in traffic," said Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa). "We recommend planning extra time when heading to the event and following traffic updates. We encourage everyone to come on foot, by bike or by public transport – this will help ensure smoother traffic and a better overall experience."

Saturday, July 5

The procession to the Song Festival Grounds and the grand concert will close downtown streets and Narva maantee to regular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Traffic will be diverted via Reidi tee and Pirita tee, where the seaside lane will be temporarily two-way. Narva maantee will remain closed between Petrooleumi Street and Smuuli tee until 1 .m. on Sunday morning. Streets will reopen as soon as possible after the procession and concerts.

Because of the procession and concert on July 5, routes for buses No. 1, 2, 3, 5, 16, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 25, 29, 34, 35, 36, 38, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 44, 49, 54, 60, 63, 66, 67, 73, 81 and 83 will change.

Tram service will also be suspended during the procession. Notices will be posted at closed stops, and updated timetables and routes are available at https://transport.tallinn.ee.

Dancers waving to a bus during the Song and Dance Festival "Iseoma." Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Sunday, July 6

The second grand concert will take place. From 12:30 p.m. on Sunday until midnight on Monday morning, Narva maantee (between Petrooleumi and Smuuli) and the outbound direction of Pirita tee will be closed.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on the seaside side of Pirita tee. From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., routes will change for buses No. 1, 34, 35, 38, 40, 44, 49, 60, 63 and 66, and for bus No. 5 until the end of the day.

Public transport during the festival

To ensure smooth access to the Song Festival Grounds, two shuttle bus routes will operate on July 5 and 6.

Line No. 80 will serve attendees traveling from Keslinn, the bus station and the Ülemiste train station area.

Line No. 90 will connect the Song Festival Grounds with the parking area near KUMU (where group buses will be directed) and the Laagna tee Kumu bus stop.

Shuttles No. 80 and 90 and all regular lines rerouted along Narva maantee will stop at temporary bus stops near the J. Smuuli and Narva maantee intersection, which will be equipped with accessible platforms and waiting areas.

In addition to the shuttle buses, bus lines No. 1, 5, 8, 35, 42, 60, 81 and 83 and tram lines No. 1 and 3 will run more frequently on Saturday and Sunday.

In the evening, extra trams will be directed to lines No. 1 and 3 in Kadriorg to help move crowds toward the city center and Balti jaam station, where Elron's special trains will depart. Travelers heading toward the city center are advised to use trams from Kadriorg and Poska stops.

On the evenings of July 5 and 6, extra buses will operate from temporary stops: Viimsi-bound buses from the Mere värav stop at the Song Festival Grounds, and Lasnamäe-bound buses from the Mäe värav stop. Additionally, special night buses will run on the night of Sunday to Monday.

Full information and maps for the Song and Dance Celebration are available at: www.tallinn.ee/en/laulupidu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!