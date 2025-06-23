X!

Photos: Avinurme Barrel Fair turns quarter of a century old

Avinurme Barrel Fair 2025.
One of Estonia's most popular Midsummer gathering spots, the Avinurme Barrel Fair, once again drew thousands of people.

First held in 2000, the fair has always taken place at the Avinurme stadium and song stage, but over the years it has changed both its name and county.

During its first seven years, it was known as the "Cooper's Fair" (pütilaat), but since 2007 it has been organized as the Barrel Fair (tünnilaat).

Until 2017, the fair was held in Ida-Viru County. As part of the administrative reform, Avinurme Municipality merged with Kasepää Municipality, Lohusuu Municipality, the town of Mustvee and Saare Municipality. Since 2018, the Barrel Fair has been held in Mustvee Municipality, Jõgeva County.

Because the fair was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic, this year officially marks its 24th edition.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

