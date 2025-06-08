X!

SDE to take 'Everyone Counts' slogan to October local elections

SDE general assembly.
At their general assembly on Sunday, the Social Democrats approved their local election platform, which aims to foster a cohesive and safe home community, offer the best living environment for everyone, promote vibrant entrepreneurship and job creation and ensure honest and transparent governance. The party's campaign slogan is "Everyone Counts!"

At its general assembly, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) confirmed its goals for the upcoming municipal and city council elections. In this fall's local elections, the Social Democrats will run on a platform that values home, living environment, jobs and safety.

The party's platform envisions municipalities and cities as good and safe places to live, offering the best possible living conditions for everyone. This includes strong local schools and kindergartens, a vibrant and diverse cultural and social life and modern leisure and sports facilities.

"We will continue to stand firm in negotiations with the state to uphold the principle, established with Social Democrat involvement, that nursing home placements must remain accessible to those in need within the limits of their pension," the party emphasized.

The platform also stresses the importance of local employment. It highlights the role of municipal governments in cooperating with businesses to create well-paying jobs and generate prosperity at the local level.

According to SDE chair Lauri Läänemets, the party's goal is to ensure that every Estonian family retains hope for a better tomorrow.

"'Everyone Counts!' is our response to the current government's policies, which have led to fewer winners and more losers. Estonia's future cannot be built on such an [economic] model. Yet this is exactly what the current government represents. We want an alternative — one where every person matters," Läänemets said.

Speakers at the general assembly included investor and entrepreneur Kristi Saare, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski, entrepreneur Rasmus Rask, Member of the European Parliament Sven Mikser, MP Riina Sikkut, legal and economic anthropologist Gustav Kalm, SDE chair Lauri Läänemets, SDE council chair Eduard Odinets, honorary chair Marju Lauristin, Põlva rural municipality mayoral candidate Maris Neeno, Valga rural municipality mayoral candidate Mart Kase and MP Andre Hanimägi.

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

