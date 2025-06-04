X!

Kristen Michal only candidate for Reform Party chairman

News
Kristen Michal at a Reform Party meeting.
Kristen Michal at a Reform Party meeting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Reform, the biggest party in Estonia's governing coalition, will elect a new chairman this weekend. Prime Minister Kristen Michal is the only candidate, but there is an intense competition for seats on the new board.

The election of the party's leader and board members is taking place electronically only, from May 30 to June 6. The party's general assembly, which will convene in Pärnu on Sunday, June 8, will confirm the election results.

There is only one candidate for the position of party chair, Kristen Michal, the current leader and prime minister. He has held the role since last summer, after Kaja Kallas stepped down.

The race for board seats, however, is highly competitive. The Reform Party's board consists of 17 members, including the chair. Of those, the chair and 13 members are elected nationwide.

Three additional board members are elected regionally from the northern, western, and southern regions of Estonia. Seven candidates are vying for these seats. 

This time, 23 politicians are running for the 13 national seats.

The board members, on the recommendation of the party chair, will elect up to three deputy chairs from among themselves. The current deputy chairs of the Reform Party are Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur, Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi, and former Minister of Justice Maris Lauri.

The board's term lasts for two years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:32

Harri Tiido: How Finland tried not to isolate Russia

14:05

US rare weapons youtuber investigates Estonia's ill-fated 'Arsenal' submachine gun

12:55

Kristen Michal only candidate for Reform Party chairman

12:35

Head of narcotics police: Camera ban a major problem for the authorities

12:25

Margus Tsahkna: Negotiations are merely a charade for Russia

11:55

Transport and civil defense top Tartu's local elections agenda

11:28

Rene Toomse: Will we catch up to the next generation of warfare?

11:04

Sopi-Tootsi wind farm noise pollution study finds no infringements

10:39

Principals critical of changes to basic school final exams

10:00

Estonian care home chain Südamekodud expands to Latvia and Lithuania

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

03.06

Tallinn deputy mayor: Main street project won't increase traffic congestion

02.06

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

03.06

Estonia's hotels eyeing summer business cautiously despite large number of events

08:39

Estonian president: Labeling people too readily can silence society

03.06

First edition of new English-language magazine dedicated to Estonian literature published

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo