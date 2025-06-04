Kristen Michal only candidate for Reform Party chairman

Reform, the biggest party in Estonia's governing coalition, will elect a new chairman this weekend. Prime Minister Kristen Michal is the only candidate, but there is an intense competition for seats on the new board.

The election of the party's leader and board members is taking place electronically only, from May 30 to June 6. The party's general assembly, which will convene in Pärnu on Sunday, June 8, will confirm the election results.

There is only one candidate for the position of party chair, Kristen Michal, the current leader and prime minister. He has held the role since last summer, after Kaja Kallas stepped down.

The race for board seats, however, is highly competitive. The Reform Party's board consists of 17 members, including the chair. Of those, the chair and 13 members are elected nationwide.

Three additional board members are elected regionally from the northern, western, and southern regions of Estonia. Seven candidates are vying for these seats.

This time, 23 politicians are running for the 13 national seats.

The board members, on the recommendation of the party chair, will elect up to three deputy chairs from among themselves. The current deputy chairs of the Reform Party are Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur, Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi, and former Minister of Justice Maris Lauri.

The board's term lasts for two years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!