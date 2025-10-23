X!

Nearly 800 disabled artisans craft handmade goods sold across Estonia

News
Baskets, bags, toys and other goods made by disabled crafters at Hea Hoog centers in Estonia. October 2025.
Baskets, bags, toys and other goods made by disabled crafters at Hea Hoog centers in Estonia. October 2025. Source: ERR
News

At a dozen centers nationwide, nearly 800 disabled Estonian residents work for the Hea Hoog Foundation, crafting everything from cards and baskets to snuffle mats for dogs.

Tiivi Odraks, activity instructor at the Rakvere work center, told ETV's "Ringvaade" that around 50 artisans, mostly intellectually disabled, work there.

"They know exactly what they're doing; they take their work and get to it," she said.

Products created in the centers are sold, and the artisans are paid for their work. Activity instructors are on hand to ensure quality.

"This isn't just a place for cutting, gluing or folding — people actually create products that are genuinely needed," highlighted Hea Hoog communications chief Kadri Talva.

Each of the foundation's 12 centers across Estonia has its own focus. Some specialize in felting, others sew pet beds, and some work with ceramics. Talva noted that many products from Rakvere are for pets.

Snuffle mats for pets being made at a Hea Hoog center in Estonia. Source: ERR

She also emphasized Hea Hoog's broader mission. Every purchase helps break stigmas, showing that products made by disabled crafters are high quality — not just charity items.

The centers also provide jobs for people who might otherwise be unable to find work in the open labor market.

"And a third, very important part is that most of our products — nearly 60 percent — are made from recycled materials, giving them new life," she added.

One of Hea Hoog's most popular items is a snuffle mat. Activity instructor Malve Vahtna explained that snuffle mats provide mental stimulation and fun for dogs when owners hide treats within them.

Making one takes about a month, but crafter Siret said the work isn't tiring.

Operating as a social enterprise is challenging, Talva acknowledged, but extremely important, because the work helps give people back their dignity.

She noted that disabled people aren't defined solely by their disability, "and having work to do is actually very meaningful for everyone."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

Estonia wants its tiny but mighty language on Duolingo

14:41

Three minors detained as suspects in brutal Raasiku murder

13:54

Nordica case closed: No charges filed in criminal probe of Estonian airline

13:18

Basketball Champion's League allows for Estonian players' showdown

12:56

Nearly 800 disabled artisans craft handmade goods sold across Estonia

12:25

Eesti.ee app to re-test emergency alert notification feature

11:51

Tallink profits down 90 percent in first nine months of 2025

11:16

EKRE poised to take Pärnu mayor's seat as 5-group coalition comes together

10:46

'Small' Saatse Boot detour around Russian territory complete

10:28

Tallinn mayor: Isamaa would betray its voters by forming coalition with Center Party

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.10

Invasive Sika deer stag spotted in Pärnu County Updated

21.10

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

22.10

Mia Mulenok crowned Fit-Model world champion in Dubai

09:45

Estonia to procure South Korean Chunmoo rocket launchers

22.10

Work underway to restore Tallinn trolleybus system ahead of next year's return

09:37

Opposition wants tax cuts, increase in child benefit in 2026 state budget Updated

21.10

Construction works starts on Tallinn's Endla tänav on Wednesday

10:46

'Small' Saatse Boot detour around Russian territory complete

22.10

Tartu mayor: I can't imagine my party leader telling me what to do from Tallinn

11:51

Tallink profits down 90 percent in first nine months of 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo