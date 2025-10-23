Nearly 800 disabled artisans craft handmade goods sold across Estonia

At a dozen centers nationwide, nearly 800 disabled Estonian residents work for the Hea Hoog Foundation, crafting everything from cards and baskets to snuffle mats for dogs.

Tiivi Odraks, activity instructor at the Rakvere work center, told ETV's "Ringvaade" that around 50 artisans, mostly intellectually disabled, work there.

"They know exactly what they're doing; they take their work and get to it," she said.

Products created in the centers are sold, and the artisans are paid for their work. Activity instructors are on hand to ensure quality.

"This isn't just a place for cutting, gluing or folding — people actually create products that are genuinely needed," highlighted Hea Hoog communications chief Kadri Talva.

Each of the foundation's 12 centers across Estonia has its own focus. Some specialize in felting, others sew pet beds, and some work with ceramics. Talva noted that many products from Rakvere are for pets.

Snuffle mats for pets being made at a Hea Hoog center in Estonia. Source: ERR

She also emphasized Hea Hoog's broader mission. Every purchase helps break stigmas, showing that products made by disabled crafters are high quality — not just charity items.

The centers also provide jobs for people who might otherwise be unable to find work in the open labor market.

"And a third, very important part is that most of our products — nearly 60 percent — are made from recycled materials, giving them new life," she added.

One of Hea Hoog's most popular items is a snuffle mat. Activity instructor Malve Vahtna explained that snuffle mats provide mental stimulation and fun for dogs when owners hide treats within them.

Making one takes about a month, but crafter Siret said the work isn't tiring.

Operating as a social enterprise is challenging, Talva acknowledged, but extremely important, because the work helps give people back their dignity.

She noted that disabled people aren't defined solely by their disability, "and having work to do is actually very meaningful for everyone."

--

