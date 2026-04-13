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Estonian fair vendors face growing pressure from cheap imports

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Buyers checking out import goods at the Põhja-Tallinn Spring Fair at Stroomi Beach. April 2026.
Buyers checking out import goods at the Põhja-Tallinn Spring Fair at Stroomi Beach. April 2026. Source: ERR
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Spring fairs across Tallinn drew crowds this weekend, but local vendors say they are feeling the squeeze as they compete with cheap imported goods.

At Stroomi Beach, the Põhja-Tallinn Spring Fair drew eager buyers and casual browsers alike, enjoying the return of warmer weather.

"It's nice to see people out again after such a long time," said Britt. "It's been such a long, quiet winter, so it's really nice to be in a crowd again for a change."

Vendors at the fair largely fell into two groups: those selling handmade goods and traditional foods, and others offering low-cost import goods.

Organizers say local artisans are becoming less common, though those who remain say they're managing.

"We're doing well, since we have very good meat and we're well known," said Meelike, who sells smoked ham. "I'm also a bold salesperson."

Many vendors travel a busy summer circuit, attending up to 50 fairs. This weekend's event drew some from as far as Southeastern Estonia and even neighboring Latvia.

Where they go often depends on stall fees, which some say have risen sharply. That affects prices.

'Everyone's struggling'

"A half-kilo jar of regular honey is €5," said Martin, a honey seller from Inju. Mixed varieties are €8.

"Everyone understands things are getting more expensive," he noted. "I can't say people have gotten used to it, but everyone's struggling, and people understand others need to make a living too."

So what's the secret to driving sales?

"Being good at chit-chat," said Meelike. "And a good product."

Others, while agreeing, were more direct.

"You need to sell good goods," said Anatoli, who was selling fish products for Peipsi Kalamees. "If you're selling junk, you're not gonna find buyers."

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Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

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