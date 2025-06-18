X!

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

News
The gray Work Ability Card issued by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) can be used as proof of qualifying for certain benefits or discounts, such as on public transport.
The gray Work Ability Card issued by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) can be used as proof of qualifying for certain benefits or discounts, such as on public transport. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The number of people in Estonia officially designated as unable to work has dropped by nearly 4,000 in recent years, as better medical treatment helps more people return to the workforce. Still, some who have lost this status are struggling to find suitable work — or any work at all.

For ten years, Lea Ojaperv, who currently works as a cook in Värska, was officially designated as having partial work ability. Now, the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) has determined that her health has improved, and that she is fully able to work.

"In 2023, I went to the doctor — I guess I was just having that good of a day, and got lucky," Ojaperv recalled. "Then I was notified that I'm fully able to work. The treatment is working because of the medications I take by mouth and injection to be okay. My medication needs have increased, but it turned out that's actually fine."

According to the EUIF, 103,000 people were receiving work ability benefits in 2021. By last year, that number had dropped to 99,000.

"The fact that someone's ability to work is dynamic — that's natural," said Sirlis Sõmer-Kull, a board member at the EUIF. She noted that people can adapt, and medication helps as well.

"For example, a few years ago, even a decade ago, anyone with stage 4 cancer was automatically considered fully unable to work," she said. "But now we're also seeing positive cases. In five or six years, their condition may stabilize, and [the patient] may be able to manage."

Since Ojaperv still has tougher days at work due to her health — when she needs to take breaks, or ask a coworker to cover for her — she plans to reapply for partial work ability status.

"Fall is coming, and I'll be applying again, because I have to visit an endocrinologist once every three months and an ophthalmologist twice a year," she noted. "Plus other doctors on top of that, since I have breathing problems and many illnesses. But I'm alright."

The EUIF admits there have been cases where an initial decision has to be reviewed. It's important for applicants to describe in their applications what situations they encounter at work and how often they have harder days.

According to Sõmer-Kull, about 4-5 percent of all applications end up being appealed, and in roughly a quarter or a third of those cases, additional new information is submitted, which is reviewed by the EUIF.

"But that's to be expected given this large volume," she said. "The main reason we end up reviewing appeals and revise decisions is that we simply didn't have certain information — some medical data may have been missing, or doctors may not have entered it into the health information system."

Family doctors have also encountered patients who have previously been declared unable to work for a shorter or longer period of time, and have now been assessed as able to work.

Suitable jobs hard to come by

According to family doctor Ruth Kalda, getting people back into the workforce is a good thing, but a suitable job isn't always easy to find.

"For example, someone with bone or joint disease or cardiovascular disease may not be able to work full-time, but they might do well with a reduced schedule," Kalda explained.

"The question is whether an employer will accommodate this, whether such jobs are available, and it still comes down to the person's own willingness," she added.

The EUIF acknowledged that it may be harder for someone with partial work ability to find work in smaller and more rural towns or before retirement, but added that there is still hope.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

Hiiumaa to usher in summer with debut Viscosa Suvesumin festival

17:31

Gallery: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame arrives in Põlva County

17:03

Estonian designer Lilli Jahilo's dress on show at Swedish royal family baptism

16:32

40 top athletes to represent Estonia at European Team Championships

16:05

Orthodox church shows no interest in solutions offered by Metropolitan Stephanos

15:34

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

15:29

Former MP charged with fraud by Prosecutor's Office

15:01

Marleen Mülla eighth in Paavo Nurmi games in Finland

14:53

Undersea electricity cable EstLink 2 back online from Friday

14:33

Harri Tiido: Reading China's national security overview

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:00

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

09:46

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

17.06

Tallinn to build temporary bike path through Kopli freight yard

17.06

5 Estonian citizens evacuating Israel on Lithuanian flight from Jordan

16.06

Ukrainian drone operators train Estonia's Defense League in cutting-edge tactics

17.06

Tallinn green lights Krulli Quarter development

16.06

Transitioning to teaching only in Estonian has had unexpected results

12:42

Minister: Estonia to consider airBaltic shares when Latvia makes concrete offer

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo