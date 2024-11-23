X!

Employers may be given powers to make flexible agreements with staff

A supermarket checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications wants to make employment contracts more flexible and bring back rules around rest periods. However, trade unions think not all employees will see benefits.

If the new regulations are introduced, employers will have the right to create flexible working time agreements with employees. It is mainly aimed at students, pensioners, parents of young children and people with reduced working capacity

However, Kaia Vask, head of the Confederation of Estonian Trade Unions (Eesti Ametiühingute Keskliit), is not convinced.

The minimum weekly rest period in a flexible employment contract must be 10 hours. The remaining time may be working hours during which the employer can, but is not obligated to, assign work.

"We may end up in a situation where we have many employees who do not know what their monthly income will be. For example, it might be for 10 hours of work, but it could also be for 40 hours. I cannot plan for a guaranteed salary that I receive every month. That guaranteed salary might indeed be equivalent to a quarter of a full-time workload," Vask explained.

Minister of Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) said the employer and employee could agree on terms that are beneficial to both sides.

"When entering into an agreement, there are always two parties involved. If the employee and employer cannot agree on the terms of the contract, then there will be no contract. And if we look at the current situation, many sectors are facing labor shortages, especially when it comes to skilled workers. I do believe that in such cases, employers and employees will be able to reach agreements that are mutually beneficial," the minister said.

The amendments also reinstate the previous system of working and rest hours, where employees working on a schedule must receive at least 36 consecutive hours of rest per week. Previously, there was a requirement to provide employees with at least two consecutive days off, which was introduced following a European Court ruling.

Employers are happy to return to the old system, saying it is functional and flexible.

"Since we have more than 2,000 people working on a schedule, flexibility is very important when setting these people's schedules. There are illnesses, there are changes in work, there are increases in work flows, there are lower periods, higher periods. If you cannot be flexible here, the customer actually suffers as well as our employee," said Kaie Trump, HR manager of supermarket chain Maxima Estonia.

However, the trade unions want their proposal to be heard.

"If a particular sector genuinely requires shorter rest periods, this should be agreed upon through collective agreements that take into account the specific characteristics of the sector and ensure compensatory mechanisms for employees," Vask said.

She emphasized that the big problem with the 36-hour rest period is that people can be severely overworked. This can lead to extreme fatigue, injury and illness.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

