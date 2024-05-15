High schoolers get chemistry lesson at Ida-Viru County ash heap

News
High school students being shown round the ash heap in Püssi, Ida-Viru County.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

Students from two Ida-Viru County high schools got a first hand chemistry lesson in the field on Tuesday, learning about the circular economy and visiting an oil shale mining ash heap.

The aim of the project was to get them more interested in studying science, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The pupils gathered at an ash heap, one of Ida-Viru County's many such human-made deposits and situated in Püssi, near Kohtla-Järve.

These heaps of tailings combined contain around 500 million tons of oil shale ash, residual from a major industry in the region.

Leaders of the Ida-Viru County slag heaps improvement project presented one oil shale ash by-product, ultra-pure calcium carbonate, to the students, a presentation which included dipping their fingers into ground up calcium carbonate and tasting it.

"The reason it can be tasted is that it can be assimilated by the body, and is in fact used in many food products and medicines," said Alar Saluste, manager of the OSA project conducted by waste disposal firm Ragn-Sells.

One of calcium carbonate's many industrial uses is in antacids and calcium supplements.

The lesson's aims were to demonstrate the opportunities available for science-minded youth in Ida-Viru County in achieving their potential and possibly to continue studies and ultimately end up

developing circular economy enterprises, Meelis Kuusk, who came up with the ash heap class idea, said.

Similarly, Saluste said: "We see the need to promote the study of natural sciences in Estonia and more broadly because there is a very large shortage of various raw materials."

"However, in order to produce these in new ways, we need new tech and the people to develop it. And inevitably in turn, to achieve that, people must study the natural sciences," Saluste added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Rene Kundla.

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:12

European Commission forecasts 3.1% economic growth for Estonia in 2025

18:56

High schoolers get chemistry lesson at Ida-Viru County ash heap

18:34

Tallinn initiates redevelopment of Ülemiste center and surrounding area

18:03

University of Tartu rowing team impresses against Oxford, Cambridge

17:24

Finnish President Alexander Stubb to visit Estonia at end of May

16:51

Minister: Possible to raise rescue workers, police salaries in 2025

16:31

Tammert found guilty of illegal healthcare activities in assisting suicide

16:00

Jürgen Henn to take over as Estonian men's national team head coach in June

15:48

High school student: Sex education in Estonian schools lacking and outdated

15:25

Estonian parliament adopts law allowing use of Russian frozen assets

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:14

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

14.05

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

14.05

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

14.05

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

14.05

Riigikogu votes down bill requiring taxi drivers to know Estonian

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo