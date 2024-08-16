Gallery: Seventy year-old Püssi power station chimney demolished

The 72-meter tall chimney being demolished.
Open gallery
17 photos
Members of the public gathered Thursday to watch the demolition of a large chimney in the Ida-Viru County town of Püssi.

The chimney was part of an oil shale power station complex constructed in the 1940s, and operational until 1973.

The plant stood dormant for the next 50+ years, but with chipboard manufacturer Repo Vabrikud going bankrupt, the demolition could go ahead.

On Thursday, it was the 72-meter-high chimney's turn.

Instead of using explosives, a mechanical excavator chipped away at the base of the chimney until it became so structurally weak it collapsed (see gallery), in front of, but a safe distance from, spectators gathered atop the former power station's ash heap.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

