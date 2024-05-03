Fraternity to have former Estonian National Museum building demolished

The Sakala fraternity has decided to tear down the former Railroad Workers Club and later Estonian National Museum (ERM) exhibition building at Kuperjanovi 9 in Tartu to build something else in its place, Tartu Postimees reports.

Sakala took ownership of the building at Kuperjanovi 9 last year after it won an auction by State Real Estate Ltd. (RKAS), paying €1.2 million. On Tuesday, Tartu city government authorized the demolition of the building, the local paper reports.

"The building will be demolished because it is not being used and its condition will just keep getting worse if it's unused and unheated," the city government's decision reads.

Priit Suviste, representative of Sakala's alumni body, told Tartu Postimees that the fraternity plans to erect a new building in the current one's place. The start of the demolition, not to mention construction work remains unknown.

The Estonian National Museum moved out of the building at Kuperjanovi 9 in 2016. The building has stood empty since then. It was at the heart of a scandal that saw Tartu Deputy Mayor Priit Humal leave office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!