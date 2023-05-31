Tartu Deputy Mayor Priit Humal resigns

News
Tartu City Government building.
Tartu City Government building. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

Tartu Deputy Mayor Priit Humal has tendered his resignation from June 1 in the wake of being handed suspicions of a procedural restrictions violation by the Internal Security Service.

"I will be resigning as deputy mayor to ensure transparency and peace in the Tartu City Government. The suspicions against me are unfounded," Humal said.

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas said that work at the city government will continue based on the city's substitutions procedure until a new deputy mayor is found.

"I will propose to the council appointing a new deputy mayor. We are working toward approving a candidate as soon as possible," Klaas said.

Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm will stand in for Humal as deputy mayor in charge of finance and municipal assets.

The Internal Security Service (ISS) suspects Tartu Deputy Mayor Priit Humal of violating procedural restrictions on a grand scale and businessman Parvel Pruunsild of aiding and abetting.

The investigation concerns the sale of a former exhibitions hall of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) to the Sakala fraternity (NGO Korp! Sakala) of which Humal's fellow Isamaa member Parvel Pruunsild is a member.

According to the suspicions, Pruunsild put pressure on Humal to convince the city to give up its pre-emptive purchase right on the property at Kuperjanovi 9 to benefit Sakala that recently acquired the building from state real estate manager RKAS for €1.2 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:10

Defense to be taught in 40 Estonian schools for first time this fall

16:34

Defender: Pruunsild and Humal's case should be terminated

15:53

Ministry probe into PPA goings on during Vaher tenure deadline postponed

15:20

Eesti Energia to launch Estonia's first large-scale energy storage project

15:00

Edgars Rinkevičs elected President of Latvia

14:41

Climate minister allows RMK more clear-cuts to control bark beetle damage

14:32

Tartu Deputy Mayor Priit Humal resigns

14:18

Hent Kalmo: Cold War on the River Narva

14:00

Culture ministry audit finds TMW organizer used public funds prudently

13:57

Bank of Estonia: Retail sales should start to grow in second half of 2022

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08:00

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

30.05

Estonia only EU country not to participate in Osaka's World EXPO 2025

30.05

Gallery: Temporary park being built in Tallinn's central square for summer

30.05

Mikhail Shishkin: West bears responsibility for Ukraine war

30.05

Unions reach agreement with employers on minimum wage increase

30.05

British foreign minister: Putin - withdraw your troops from Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: