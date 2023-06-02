Parvel Pruunsild: My computer, phone seized just to concoct case against me

News
Internal Security Service (ISS, or Kaitsepolitsei in Estonian) logo.
Internal Security Service (ISS, or Kaitsepolitsei in Estonian) logo. Source: ISS
News

The owner of an Estonian bank who is the subject of criminal suspicions relating to a real estate deal in Tartu says that a search of his home which took place Tuesday was simply an effort to create a more damaging case to his reputation than the actual situation.

Speaking to daily Postimees, Parvel Pruunsild, owner of consumer credit provider BigBank and a major donor to political party Isamaa, said: "This [suspicion] has been cobbled together in order to harm my reputation, and most likely to get hold of a computer and look for anything on there to use to create a new narrative. I'm absolutely convinced that this is fishing, in a literal sense."

"After all, I am a major financier of Isamaa. I am aware that I am the subject of an investigation and things are being looked at whereby I could be harmed," the bank's owner went on.

Pruunsild denied all allegations, adding: "I haven't done anything illegal, but after this suspicion was presented to me, I honestly would not be surprised by just about anything that can might be written up about me. I am afraid that this is the dirty aspect to the political struggle, with me as the instrument."

Pruunsild's computer and phone were confiscated Tuesday as part of an Internal Security Service (ISS) swoop, at the same time he was declared suspect in a crime.

The investigation relates to the sale of a former exhibitions hall which had been owned by the Tartu-based Estonian National Museum (ERM) to the Sakala university fraternity (NGO Korp! Sakala).

Pruunsild is a Sakala member; the fraternity recently bought a property at Kuperjanovi 9 in Tartu from the state real estate agency, Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), for €1.2 million.

According to the ISS suspicions, Pruunsild had put pressure on Tartu deputy mayor Priit Humal (Isamaa) to convince the city to forgo its pre-emptive purchase right on the Kuperjanovi property, to the benefit of Sakala.

Humal handed in his resignation following the suspicions, and stepped down Thursday.

The ISS criminal suspicion concerns procedural restrictions violations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:45

Omniva issues new stamp to commemorate Finland joining NATO

11:05

Gallery: Duck Rally raises over €430,000 for children with cancer

10:43

Zuzu Izmailova replaces Tarmo Tamm as Riigikogu environment committee chair

10:37

Police: Electric scooters that are too powerful must not be used in traffic

09:58

Coalition wants to lower tax hike for banks

09:44

Parvel Pruunsild: My computer, phone seized just to concoct case against me

09:32

Estonia's Ott Tänak in second after opening stage of Rally Sardinia

08:58

Metsküla Algkool nominated Estonian school of the year 2023

08:40

Police and mobile service providers can do little to fight SMS phishing

01.06

Estonia's inflation rate fell to 11.2 percent in May

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

01.06

Weather in Estonia changeable over the coming weekend

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

01.06

May was one of the driest months in Estonian history, summer to be pleasant

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

01.06

May in grocery stores: Prices continue to climb

01.06

Aseri brick factory to shut down production line in the wake of Ukraine war Updated

01.06

Quadruplets born in Estonia on Children's Day

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: