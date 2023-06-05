Isamaa's Meelis Leidt proposed as new Tartu deputy mayor

Isamaa has nominated Meelis Leidt as the new deputy mayor responsible for Tartu city assets and finances.

Isamaa Tartu region chairman Kaspar Kokk told ERR on Monday, that, as the role suddenly became vacant last week, there is little time to waste. He said four or five people have been considered.

"There are a number of factors to consider. The need to find a deputy mayor came to us relatively unexpectedly, and the time constraint also imposes its own limitations on the number of people who can reorganize their lives in such a short time to accept and fill this position," said Kokk.

Kokk said Leidt is a good fit for the city government's team and he has previous experience in marketing, product development and export, mostly in the sales sector.

"I believe that Meelis has sufficient knowledge of the areas that he will be curating or that will be his responsibility. Certainly, at first, the area of finance is now one where he will probably be the most comfortable, but I believe that within a few months, he will get himself up and running," Kokk said.

Initially, Leidt could not point out concrete solutions or changes that he would make as deputy mayor.

"It is relatively fresh. But it must be done so that the city's assets are profitable, operating costs are under control and the city has the means to invest and improve schools," he said.

"I can help make this city a good place to study, work and rest," Leidt said.

On Monday, he met with the Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Kokk said he approved of the candidate and will meet other faction leaders this week.

If Leidt is given the green light, he will step into the role on Thursday.

He will replace Isamaa's Priit Humal who is under police investigation and stepped down last week.

