Pruunsild resigning from Bigbank supervisory board

Parvel Pruunsild, one of the owners and current chair of the supervisory board of Bigbank, is resigning from the supervisory board effective July 30, to be replaced as supervisory board member by Sven Raba, the bank announced Friday.

Pruunsild will remain one of Bigbank's large shareholders, but will no longer have a seat in the bank's management bodies, the bank said in a news release published by Nasdaq Tallinn.

"Bigbank's development strategy is working, and it is being carried out successfully," Pruunsild said. "Sven Raba has been a pioneer in the development of the banking system Nest, which has provided Bigbank with a technological advantage, and will now continue to support the international growth of our fully digital bank on the supervisory board."

Raba, the new member of the bank's supervisory board, worked at Bigbank from 2014-2022, including as CFO, management chair board and, most recently, chief technology officer (CTO). Since last October, he has served as a management board member and CFO at the fintech company Monemon.

In addition to Pruunsild, members of the supervisory board of Bigbank also include Vahur Voll, Andres Koern, Raul Eamets and Juhani Jaeger.

--

