Elering planning new substation for Estlink 3 next to Lake Ülemiste

Elering wants to build a new high-voltage substation by Tallinn's Lake Ülemiste due to the development of the Estlink 3 connection between Estonia and Finland.

The existing transmission network needs to be strengthened to accommodate the new power link between Estonia and Finland, the company said in a statement.

Elering board member and Head of Asset Management Reigo Kebja said the company's plan forecasts an increase in power consumption in Tallinn for 2024-2033.

"In connection with the additional capacity flows and general electrification due to the establishment of EstLink 3, the existing grid in the Tallinn area does not have a high enough capacity in light of future perspectives, which is why an additional substation must be built. To connect it 330 kV overhead lines must be built up to Kiisa and Aruküla substations," Kebja said regarding the need for the grid reinforcements.

The new substation will be located by Lake Ülemiste, with the exact location determined in due course.

In addition to the construction of the new lines, the existing 330 kV overhead lines between substations at Kiisa and Rakvere, Rakvere and Püssi, Paide and Sopi, and Sopi and Sindi will be renovated.

EstLink 3 consists of the direct current cable line connecting Estonia and Finland and the converter stations at each end of the cable.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!