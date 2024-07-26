Elering planning new substation for Estlink 3 next to Lake Ülemiste

News
Lake Ülemiste.
Lake Ülemiste. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Elering wants to build a new high-voltage substation by Tallinn's Lake Ülemiste due to the development of the Estlink 3 connection between Estonia and Finland.

The existing transmission network needs to be strengthened to accommodate the new power link between Estonia and Finland, the company said in a statement.

Elering board member and Head of Asset Management Reigo Kebja said the company's plan forecasts an increase in power consumption in Tallinn for 2024-2033.

"In connection with the additional capacity flows and general electrification due to the establishment of EstLink 3, the existing grid in the Tallinn area does not have a high enough capacity in light of future perspectives, which is why an additional substation must be built. To connect it 330 kV overhead lines must be built up to Kiisa and Aruküla substations," Kebja said regarding the need for the grid reinforcements.

The new substation will be located by Lake Ülemiste, with the exact location determined in due course.

In addition to the construction of the new lines, the existing 330 kV overhead lines between substations at Kiisa and Rakvere, Rakvere and Püssi, Paide and Sopi, and Sopi and Sindi will be renovated.

EstLink 3 consists of the direct current cable line connecting Estonia and Finland and the converter stations at each end of the cable.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Gallery: European Disc Golf Festival takes place in Tallinn

16:52

Red flag still flying at Tartu's Anne Canal

16:42

Former EDF chief: Depending too much on NATO and USA has been lazy

16:13

Ott Tänak looking forward to Rally Finland

15:37

EKRE may try to obstruct car tax bill Riigikogu processing

14:57

Pärtel-Peeter Pere: The first 100 days of the new Tallinn

14:20

Elering planning new substation for Estlink 3 next to Lake Ülemiste

13:41

Estonia's defense industry sector growing, but still under 1 percent of GDP

13:19

Narva-Jõesuu to open lighthouse to tourists from August 3

12:48

Employment among Estonia's Ukraine war refugees up, need for aid decreases

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.07

Estonia to face higher electricity prices after Russian grid decoupling

25.07

B2 Estonian language requirement dropped for international schools

25.07

Weather warning issued across Estonia for heavy rain, thunder

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

06.05

Gallery: New Team Estonia clothing range unveiled for Paris Olympics

11:04

Education minister wants more third country students at Estonia's universities

23.07

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo