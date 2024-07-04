Elering preparing to replace damaged Estlink 2 cable

News
Estlink 2 repair work in July 2024.
Open gallery
36 photos
News

Estlink 2's faulty undersea cable in Lääne-Viru County will be replaced in the coming weeks and is expected to be operational by the end of August.

Estlink 2, which started operating in 2014, suddenly broke down at the beginning of the year. The Estonian-Finnish electricity connection, which cost €320 million, should have worked for over 50 years without major problems.

"The cable fault is located at the most technically complex point of the entire undersea cable section. It is at the boundary between the sea and the land, and the fault itself is about six meters deep inside the embankment," explained Reigo Kebja, a member of Elering's board.

The breakdown has raised the price of electricity in Estonia.

"All in all, we have estimated its impact in the 'rear-view mirror' from the beginning of the outage until the end of May, and this impact is less than 10 percent of the final electricity price," Kebja said.

This week when "Aktuaalne kaamera" visit preparatory work was underway to eliminate the fault in Kõrkküla, Viru-Nigula Municipality.

"The more complicated action is to bring the reserve cable here. The cable weighs about 77 kilograms per meter. We have the reserve cable in Sweden, where other European companies also keep their reserve cables. Bringing this cable here presents certain challenges, in turn also the splicing of this reserve cable and the existing cables, as it is essentially 24/7 work," said Reigo Haug, head of Elerinig's HVDC and Power Plant Maintenance Unit.

The exact cause of the cable failure is still unknown and it is unclear how much the repairs will cost.

Elering said the amount of work is comparable to repairing the Estonian-Finnish gas pipeline Balticconnector which cost over €30 million. However, unlike the gas line, Estlink 2 is not insured.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:26

Museum of the Coastal Swedes opens exhibition of Ruhnu knitting

12:49

Rally Estonia brings traffic changes to Tartu this weekend

12:48

Economist: Estonia's food prices among highest in Europe

12:35

Audit Office: RMK's fixed-price timber sales lack transparency

12:10

It may take another 15 years to map Estonia's seabed in full

11:43

New capercaillie habitats being set up due to revised Rail Baltica route

11:14

Estonia pursues relations with Saudi Arabia mainly on economic grounds

11:11

Põlva social insurance office inaccessible for people with mobility disabilities

10:40

Statistics: Estonia's industrial production volumes down 1 percent on year

10:20

Elering preparing to replace damaged Estlink 2 cable

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.07

Kaja Kallas picks future chief of staff

02.07

Bolt turnover and loss grow on year

03.07

Excavation reveals Tehumardi site is no 'mass grave'

03.07

Ministry drafting new law to allow foreign volunteers to join Defense League

28.05

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

03.07

Estonia wants to set gender balance requirements for listed companies

03.07

Prime minister candidate: Weekly festival of proposing new taxes needs to end

03.07

Climatologist: Likelihood of heatwaves has doubled in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo