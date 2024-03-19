Estlink 2 will not be repaired until August due to complexity of task

News
Cross section of the type of undersea cable used by Estlink 2.
Cross section of the type of undersea cable used by Estlink 2. Source: Elering
News

The Estlink 2 undersea electricity cable linking Estonian and Finland will be out of action until August, grid distributor Elering told ERR Tuesday. The cable has been offline since a fault developed in late January.

Elering spokesperson Liis Eiser said: "What makes the cable unique is that the direct current cable contains both a main current (or "+") and the return current (or "-") wires in the one cable. There are few cables to be found worldwide with a similar voltage and construction."

EstLink 2, the cable in question, has been offline since late January and given its complex and unique construction, repair works require specific expertise and techniques, which take into account its technical peculiarities.

That the outage meant EstLink 2 being offline until August had raised questions; Elering had previously said that the surrounding conditions and locateion of the fault, in addition to its one-of-a-kind nature, are the main reasons for this.

The work will be conducted by the cable's manufacturers, as they are adjudged to have the requisite expertise and skill.

"The cable's manufacturer knows the EstLink 2 cable in detail, so Elering cannot choose another partner," Eiser said.

The Estlink 2 cable outage began between midnight and 1 a.m. on January 26 this year, and its approximate location, closer to the Estonian side of the Gulf of Finland, was determined a few days later.

The precise location was identified at the end of February.

Elering's management board member Reigo Kebja told ERR that the fault location is within five to ten meters landward of the rift between seabed proper and the land shelf.

Kebja said: "The undersea cable at that spot lies at about seven to eight meters under the sea bed. What makes the nature of this fault extremely complicated is the fact that it lies on the boundary between the sea and the land," he said.

A 500-meter section of the undersea cable needs to be replaced, as previously stated by Elering, in the course of eliminating the fault.

Repair works have not yet commenced, as work on finding the technical solution needed in installing the new cable is still ongoing, Eiser said, though the overall deadline for the completion of the works remains August, she added.

Costs will be determined after planning and design works are finished, Eiser added.

The 650MW EstLink 2 officially started operation a decade ago.

EstLink 1, with a capacity of 350MW, remains operational and connecting the Estonian and Finnish electricity systems.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:25

Reform MP: New justice minister announced next week

13:47

Waste reform to increase costs for those who do not sort trash

13:14

Estlink 2 will not be repaired until August due to complexity of task

13:03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

12:49

Over 35,000 go to see 'Kung Fu Panda 4' over opening weekend in Estonian cinemas

12:20

Disc golfer Kristin Tattar second in Austin

11:52

Fall in CO2 emissions quota prices will hit Estonian state coffers

11:43

Riigikogu committee against bureaucracy-fueling European Commission plan

11:19

Gallery: EKRE politicians protest against car tax

10:59

Estonian agriculture chamber chief: What makes farmers protest?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.03

Stricter language requirements make it harder to hire teachers from abroad

10:22

Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

18.03

Going to the vet requires a healthy bank account in Estonia

18.03

FSC certification in danger of disappearing in Estonia

13:03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

18.03

Ex-University of Tartu professor Morozov's stay in custody extended by two months

18.03

Appellate court finds Teder, Korb, Center Party guilty in Porto Franco case

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo