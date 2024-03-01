X

Elering pinpoints EstLink 2 fault, repairs to continue until August

News
Cross section of the type of undersea cable used by Estlink 2.
Cross section of the type of undersea cable used by Estlink 2. Source: Elering
News

On Thursday, Elering confirmed the precise location of the fault in EstLink 2, an electricity cable connecting Estonia and Finland. A fault was detected in the cable early on January 26 and was known to be at the Estonian end.

As this is a geotechnically demanding area and a unique cable, which is why, according to an updated Urgent Market Notification (UMM), EstLink 2 will be out of service until August 31, Elering said.

According to the previous UMM, Estlink 2 was expected to be out of service until March 31.

The search for the fault began at the end of January. In parallel with the work to pinpoint it, Elering also began preparations in February to speed up the repair of the cable, once the source of problem was eventually located.  

External interference has been ruled out as a potential cause of the EstLink 2 fault, Elering said.

EstLink 2 went offline just after midnight on January 26. The approximate location of the fault along the Estonian coast became clear a few days later. Since then, to determine the exact location of the fault, work has been ongoing, using a number of different diagnostic methods.

With a capacity of 650 megawatts, EstLink 2 was officially launched in 2014.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

