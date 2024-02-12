X

Elering delays EstLink 2 restart to end of March

News
Cross-section of the Estlink2 undersea power cable.
Cross-section of the Estlink2 undersea power cable. Source: Elering
News

EstLink2, an electricity cable between Estonia and Finland, will not return to service until at least March 31, a month later than initially anticipated.

Transmissions system operator Elering told ERR the exact location of the fault is still being determined.

Last week, Elering CEO Kalle Kilk said the company was close to finding the problem, and it would be in days not weeks. But he added it could take longer than expected.

The fault was detected early on January 26 and it is known to be on the Estonian end.

Elering has said the likelihood the damage was caused deliberately is slim to none.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

