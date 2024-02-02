X

EstLink 2 investigation suggests fault not caused intentionally

News
Cross section of the type of undersea cable used by Estlink 2.
Cross section of the type of undersea cable used by Estlink 2. Source: Elering
News

The fault on the EstLink 2 undersea electricity cable between Estonia and Finland is not thought to have been caused by "intentional external damage", Elering said on Friday. The cause has not yet been identified.

"We are continuing to identify the exact location of the fault. At the same time, the investigations so far do not indicate any intentional external damage to the cable," said Communications Manager Liis Eiser in a statement.

Reigo Haug, head of the EstLinks unit, said the search can be complex and time-consuming as the cable is unique.

"Specialists have been conducting bug searches throughout the week into the late hours of the night. We are getting closer to the fault every day," he said. 

Work will continue over the coming weeks.

The fault on the cable between Estonia and Finland was first detected on early on January 26.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EstLink 2 investigation suggests fault not caused intentionally

