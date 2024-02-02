EstLink 2 investigation suggests fault not caused intentionally

The fault on the EstLink 2 undersea electricity cable between Estonia and Finland is not thought to have been caused by "intentional external damage", Elering said on Friday. The cause has not yet been identified.

"We are continuing to identify the exact location of the fault. At the same time, the investigations so far do not indicate any intentional external damage to the cable," said Communications Manager Liis Eiser in a statement.

Reigo Haug, head of the EstLinks unit, said the search can be complex and time-consuming as the cable is unique.

"Specialists have been conducting bug searches throughout the week into the late hours of the night. We are getting closer to the fault every day," he said.

Work will continue over the coming weeks.

The fault on the cable between Estonia and Finland was first detected on early on January 26.

--

