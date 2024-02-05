X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Elering considers northwest Estonia as Estlink 3 cable's landing site

News
Estlink power transmission cable.
Estlink power transmission cable. Source: Ain Köster/Elering
News

Estonia's power system operator Elering has requested a superficies permit for the construction of Estonia's third power link to Finland dubbed Estlink 3 in Lääne-Nigula Municipality in northwestern Estonia.

"We have analyzed different locations for the Estlink 3 [undersea power cable] and consider northwest Estonia to be the most promising. It is sensible to construct the new link as far away from its predecessors as possible, following safety considerations. The [northwest] location of the cable would be able to guarantee a strong power link for the western islands and potential offshore wind developments in the region," Elering CEO Kalle Kilk said.

The Estlink 1 cable makes landfall near Harku and Estlink 2 near Püssi.

Estlink 3 has a planned throughput capacity of 700 megawatts, Elering said.

The investment decision for the third undersea power link could be made in the second half of the decade, following the end of the planning phase. Estlink 3 could be completed in the middle of the next decade.

The exact location of the cable and where it exits the sea is subject to change in the course of the permit proceedings. Elering's permit application does not deal with terrestrial parts of Estlink 3 infrastructure for which a separate planning process will be initiated in the future.

Prior to launching Estlink 3, power lines will need to be strengthened in other parts of Estonia.

The are two direct current links between Estonia and Finland known as the Estlink 1 (350 megawatts) and Estlink 2 (650 megawatts) cables, built in 2006 and 2014 respectively. Estlink 2 is currently out of commission due to an unknown malfunction.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:32

Watch live: Nordic-Baltic leaders debate geopolitical issues at Columbia

18:25

UNHCR: Ukrainian refugees need longterm help with integration

18:13

Galleries: Estonian, allied cadets get weeklong taste of winter warfare

17:46

More than 1,200 teachers joined union during strike

17:41

EDF chief: We have to stay calm in face of hybrid threats

17:40

Estonia's microbial cell factories to produce valuable fuels & chemicals

17:10

Court initiates PlusPlus Capital reorganization process

16:39

Elering considers northwest Estonia as Estlink 3 cable's landing site

16:16

Raag: Russia sure to take advantage of Ukraine's commander-in-chief discord

16:01

Prime Minister Kallas to visit Austria

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.02

Bus companies in a pickle as eastern border increasingly closed

13:45

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09:42

Hiking Estonia's foreign labor quota to alleviate labor shortage mulled

04.02

Number of foster families in Estonia decreasing by the year

04.02

Photos: Nearly 900 compete in XIII European Sauna Marathon in Otepää

11:50

60 percent of people from other nationalities in Estonia condemn Russia's war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: