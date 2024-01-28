X

Estlink 2 fault on Estonian end of undersea power link with Finland

News
Cross section of the type of undersea cable used by Estlink 2.
Cross section of the type of undersea cable used by Estlink 2. Source: Elering
News

While efforts continue to pinpoint its more exact location, it has been determined that a fault that took the Estonian-Finnish undersea power cable Estlink 2 offline late Thursday night is located in the vicinity of the cable landing point on the Estonian coast, transmission system operators (TSOs) Elering and Fingrid reported Sunday.

Elering and Fingrid have been working together since Friday to determine the location of the fault, which by Sunday afternoon had been narrowed down to the area where the undersea cable lands on the Estonian coast.

Based on the data collected to date, the fault was not caused by external damage to the high-voltage direct current (HVCD) power transmission cable.

The two TSOs will continue communicating with the undersea cable manufacturer to specify the details and timetable for repairing the cable, however an urgent market message (UMM) on Nord Pool updated Sunday afternoon indicates that the Estonian-Finnish power link will be down through the end of next month.

The 650-megawatt Estlink 2 first launched in 2014.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

