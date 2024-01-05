Estonian-Finnish undersea power connection Estlink 1 restored after outage

Estlink 1.
Estlink 1. Source: Elering
The Estonian-Finnish high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission connection Estlink 1 was restored before 1 p.m. on Friday, an hour and a half after going off grid due to a technical failure.

Estlink 1 went offline at 11:17 a.m. on Friday; the link's power capacity stood at 50 megawatts (MW) at the time, Finnish transmission system operator (TSO) Fingrid announced.

According to an update just before 1 p.m., Estlink 1 had been brought back online at 12:49 p.m.

The disruption to power transmission between the two countries was caused by a normal fault situation, the cause of which is being investigated, the Finnish TSO said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

