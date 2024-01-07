Average electricity price drops to €101 Sunday

The average price of electricity in the Estonian region of the Nord Pool exchange will drop to €101.72 per megawatt-hour on Sunday.

The price is lowest at €84.99 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. when the price will be €87/MWh.

Power will be most expensive 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. at €169.5/MWh. During the rest of the day, the price will fluctuate between €90-130.

The average price has come down from €110.62 Saturday and around €890 Friday.

Saturday's average price was lower in Finland at €95/MWh, while Lithuania's price level was comparable to Estonia's.

--

