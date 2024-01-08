Price of electricity to fall slightly on Tuesday

The average price of electricity in the Estonian region of the Nord Pool exchange will be €109 per megawatt-hour, down slightly from Monday.

Power will be most expensive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. when the price will exceed €137/MWh and lowest between midnight and 6 a.m. hovering between €84 and €90.

The daily average will fall to €72.67/MWh in Finland, while the price will be exactly the same as Estonia's in Latvia and Lithuania.

The average price for the first week of January was €242.52/MWh.

