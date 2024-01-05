Enefit files damages claim over universal electricity service price

News
Enefit.
Enefit. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Power is seeking damages over the Competition Authority's universal electricity service production price and supervision charge.

Enefit Power has turned to the court in two matters.

"The first case concerns the temporary universal service production price as set by the Competition Authority, while the other deals with the watchdog's supervision charge regarding the same service," Eesti Energia press representative Mattias Kaiv told ERR.

He added that Enefit turned to court because the company and the Competition Authority could not agree on how existing legislation should be applied even after lengthy deliberations. Because the matters at hand could have a long-term effect on the company, Enefit decided to turn to the court.

But Kaiv also said that the company will not release any further details about the lawsuit as proceedings are ongoing.

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet told the cabinet that Enefit Power is seeking damages from the Competition Authority in connection with the former's obligation to sell electricity at prices set by the watchdog and the latter's supervision fee.

The Competition Authority in September 2022 put the temporary universal service production price at €15.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, while Enefit Power found that this did not really cover their generation costs and wanted the price set at 18.18 cents per kWh instead.

Eesti Energia calculated in March 2023 that Enefit Power lost €128 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the universal electricity service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

Rein Lang: The icy breath of Russkiy Mir

14:59

Center's EU commissioner: Mihhail Kõlvart is harming the party

14:40

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

14:05

Tanel Kiik: My stance on Kallas resignation remains unchanged

13:54

ERR in Tel Aviv: Israelis believe the war will drag on

13:34

Estonian-Finnish undersea power connection Estlink 1 restored after outage

13:17

Experts: Hospital reform seeking balance between effectiveness and policy

12:56

Enefit files damages claim over universal electricity service price

12:41

Six high-profile MPs quit Center Party Updated

11:40

33rd Paul Keres memorial chess tournament takes place this weekend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption Updated

03.01

Estonia also affected by end-of-year GPS systems jamming

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

04.01

Russia announces closing the Narva border point to vehicles from February

04.01

Record low temperature for this winter so far recorded in Narva

04.01

Average price of electricity rises to €890 on Friday

04.01

Cars struggling in Estonia's cold snap

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: