Enefit files damages claim over universal electricity service price

Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Power is seeking damages over the Competition Authority's universal electricity service production price and supervision charge.

Enefit Power has turned to the court in two matters.

"The first case concerns the temporary universal service production price as set by the Competition Authority, while the other deals with the watchdog's supervision charge regarding the same service," Eesti Energia press representative Mattias Kaiv told ERR.

He added that Enefit turned to court because the company and the Competition Authority could not agree on how existing legislation should be applied even after lengthy deliberations. Because the matters at hand could have a long-term effect on the company, Enefit decided to turn to the court.

But Kaiv also said that the company will not release any further details about the lawsuit as proceedings are ongoing.

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet told the cabinet that Enefit Power is seeking damages from the Competition Authority in connection with the former's obligation to sell electricity at prices set by the watchdog and the latter's supervision fee.

The Competition Authority in September 2022 put the temporary universal service production price at €15.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, while Enefit Power found that this did not really cover their generation costs and wanted the price set at 18.18 cents per kWh instead.

Eesti Energia calculated in March 2023 that Enefit Power lost €128 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the universal electricity service.

