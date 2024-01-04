Average price of electricity rises to €890 on Friday

The average price of electricity costs €890.54 per megawatt-hour on Friday (January 5), data from the Nord Pool power exchange shows.

The price will not drop below €150 per megawatt-hour on Friday and will be cheapest between 2 a.m and 3 a.m. at €150.06.

Between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., electricity is priced at above or close to €1,000 per megawatt-hour. It will peak between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at just below €1,900.

After, it falls to €300 at 10 p.m. and then further to €200 at 11 p.m.

The average price for this week is €104.77 per megawatt-hour and it was €143.34 a year ago.

Friday's prices, driven by high demand due to the cold snap, are similar in Finland, but higher than in Lithuania and Latvia.

